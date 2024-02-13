https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/israel-threatens-to-attack-rafah-europe-is-americas-real-adversary-1116747085.html

Israel Threatens to Attack Rafah; Europe is America's Real Adversary

Israel Threatens to Attack Rafah; Europe is America's Real Adversary

Observers and analysts fear that an Israeli attack on Rafah may spark a regional war.

Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the fear that an Israeli attack on Rafah may spark a regional war.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss UK fantasies about war with Russia and American economic and military attacks on its European "allies."Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss issues surrounding President Biden's memory issues.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss reports of US drug testing on Ukrainians and US aid to Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss terrorism in Africa. President Biden's memory raises questions about whether he can finish his term.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss Donald Trump's comments on NATO and Democrats' proposals to fight third-party candidates.Scott Ritter, Former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss reaction to Tucker Carlson's interview.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the attacks on Rafah and Israeli threats against the South African foreign minister.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

