Israeli Jets Strike Airport in Syria's Aleppo From Lebanon - Russian Military

Israeli Jets Strike Airport in Syria's Aleppo From Lebanon - Russian Military

Israeli jets have attacked using cruise missiles the Nayrab airport in Syria's Aleppo from the territory of Lebanon on February 12, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"Two F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli air force launched an air strike with two cruise missiles at Nayrab International Airport in the Aleppo province from the territory of Lebanon without entering Syrian airspace on February 12," the official told a briefing, adding that as a result of the strike three civilian airport employees were injured.

