Israeli Strikes Against Syria's Homs Leave 9 Died, 13 Injured - Source
Nine people were killed and 13 were wounded in an overnight Israeli attack on the Syrian city of Homs on Wednesday, a medical source told Sputnik.
Overnight into Wednesday, Syrian state broadcaster Al Akhbar reported that Syrian air defenses had repelled an Israeli missile attack on the province of Homs. Several civilians were killed and some injured, the Syrian Defense Ministry said later in the day. Last week, Israel launched several strikes on southern Damascus, which were repelled by Syrian air defenses and caused no casualties.
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Nine people were killed and 13 were wounded in an overnight Israeli attack on the Syrian city of Homs on Wednesday, a medical source told Sputnik.