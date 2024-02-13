https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/musk-us-president-controlling-nuclear-arms-should-sit-cognitive-test-1116763113.html

Musk: US President Controlling Nuclear Arms Should Sit Cognitive Test

Entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that a cognitive test should not be an option for a US president, who is tasked with controlling the United States’ nuclear arsenal

"Passing a basic cognitive test should not be optional for someone who controls the nuclear football," Musk said via the social media platform X, referring to a briefcase used by the US president to remotely coordinate a nuclear attack.Musk’s statement comes amid increased concerns about US President Joe Biden’s cognitive competency. Biden, 81, is the oldest president in the country’s history.A recent special counsel report detailed several instances of Biden forgetting about key dates in his life and career. Biden also mistook the president of Egypt for the president of Mexico during a press conference, where he also attempted to defend his memory.On Monday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden's physician will not conduct a cognitive test as part of regular medical examinations for the president, in contrast to former President Donald Trump.The vast majority of Americans, 86%, said they believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released on Monday. A majority of respondents, 59%, said they believe that both Biden and Trump are too old to run the country again.

