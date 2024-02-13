https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/russias-drel-a-new-military-bombshell-1116751458.html

Russia's Drel: A New Military Bombshell

This year, a brand new Russian bomb is expected to enter mass production. Though the information available is still scarce, data shared by the manufacturer (Bazalt, part of Russia's Rostec) points to its one-of-a-kind capabilities

Russia's latest Drel (lit. Drill) gliding bomb has shown great results at all the performance tests, according to the Ministry of Defense (MoD). Manufacturer Rostec has said that mass production is set to start in 2024. The company has shared that several Drel combat elements are also in development. The Drel bomb is designed to take down armored vehicles, ground radar stations, control centers of power plants and anti-aircraft missile systems. It is also expected to be invisible to radars.Take a closer look at Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

