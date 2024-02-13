International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Senators Advance Bill to Send Billions to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the globe, including US Senators pushing forward a budget bill that funds Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the globe, including U.S. Senators pushing forward a budget bill that funds Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
The first hour begins with Aquiles Larrea, a finance expert, who shares his perspective on the Congressional budget, and GOP Senators pushing forth a bill that fuels billions to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.Then, attorney Steve Gill talks about the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, talking about a new poll revealing that many Americans believe that US President Biden is too old for another term and the state of his mental acuity.The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina, about a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:16 GMT 13.02.2024 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 14.02.2024)
The Final Countdown
Senators Advance Bill to Send Billions to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss news from around the globe, including US Senators pushing forward a budget bill that funds Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
The first hour begins with Aquiles Larrea, a finance expert, who shares his perspective on the Congressional budget, and GOP Senators pushing forth a bill that fuels billions to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Then, attorney Steve Gill talks about the latest out of the Fani Willis scandal.
The second hour starts with independent journalist Dan Lazare, talking about a new poll revealing that many Americans believe that US President Biden is too old for another term and the state of his mental acuity.
The show closes with author, journalist, and activist Robert Fantina, about a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
