International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-senate-passes-bill-on-assistance-to-ukraine-israel-taiwan-1116755683.html
US Senate Passes Bill on Assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
US Senate Passes Bill on Assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
2024-02-13T12:09+0000
2024-02-13T12:09+0000
americas
us
mike johnson
ukraine
israel
taiwan
senate
us senate
military aid
us military aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg
In total, 70 senators voted in support of the bill, while 29 voted against. The assistance package includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and some $14 billion for Israel. On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he will not bring the Senate's foreign aid bill to the House floor for consideration if it reaches the lower chamber.Last Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion package, which included border policy measures alongside foreign and national security funding.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/ukraine-support-collapsing-what-are-bidens-options-to-fund-kiev-1116669518.html
americas
ukraine
israel
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f02e0de8e9b2000267791b324b87baa9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

US Senate Passes Bill on Assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

12:09 GMT 13.02.2024
© AP Photo / Gemunu AmarasingheThe U.S. Capitol building is seen as the sun rises in Washington
The U.S. Capitol building is seen as the sun rises in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
© AP Photo / Gemunu Amarasinghe
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
In total, 70 senators voted in support of the bill, while 29 voted against. The assistance package includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and some $14 billion for Israel.
VIce President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
World
Ukraine Support Collapsing: What are Biden's Options to Fund Kiev?
8 February, 16:22 GMT
On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he will not bring the Senate's foreign aid bill to the House floor for consideration if it reaches the lower chamber.
Last Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion package, which included border policy measures alongside foreign and national security funding.

The $95.3 bill, in turn, includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion in security assistance for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, and $4.8 billion to support US regional partners in the Indo-Pacific.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала