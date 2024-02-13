https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-senate-passes-bill-on-assistance-to-ukraine-israel-taiwan-1116755683.html
The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
In total, 70 senators voted in support of the bill, while 29 voted against. The assistance package includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and some $14 billion for Israel. On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he will not bring the Senate's foreign aid bill to the House floor for consideration if it reaches the lower chamber.Last Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion package, which included border policy measures alongside foreign and national security funding.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson
said that he will not bring the Senate's foreign aid bill to the House floor for consideration if it reaches the lower chamber.
Last Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion package, which included border policy measures alongside foreign and national security funding.
The $95.3 bill, in turn, includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion in security assistance for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, and $4.8 billion to support US regional partners in the Indo-Pacific.