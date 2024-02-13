https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-senate-passes-bill-on-assistance-to-ukraine-israel-taiwan-1116755683.html

US Senate Passes Bill on Assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

US Senate Passes Bill on Assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

2024-02-13T12:09+0000

2024-02-13T12:09+0000

2024-02-13T12:09+0000

americas

us

mike johnson

ukraine

israel

taiwan

senate

us senate

military aid

us military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736891_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6632b966a65a4b34437d48bfa7b76e78.jpg

In total, 70 senators voted in support of the bill, while 29 voted against. The assistance package includes approximately $60 billion for Ukraine and some $14 billion for Israel. On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he will not bring the Senate's foreign aid bill to the House floor for consideration if it reaches the lower chamber.Last Wednesday, the Senate blocked a larger $118 billion package, which included border policy measures alongside foreign and national security funding.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/ukraine-support-collapsing-what-are-bidens-options-to-fund-kiev-1116669518.html

americas

ukraine

israel

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons