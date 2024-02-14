https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/ball-and-bastion-how-russia-protects-border-with-finland-after-helsinkis-nato-entry--1116779761.html

Ball and Bastion: How Russia Protects Border With Finland After Helsinki’s NATO Entry

Russia has conducted regular missile drills near the Gulf of Finland as Moscow continues to strengthen its border after Helsinki entered NATO in April, 2023. During the recent drills, the Russian Army used the mobile coastal missile systems Bal and Bastion. What is so specific about these advanced weapons? Check Sputnik to find out.

The crews of the Bal (lit. Ball) systems practiced launching missile attacks on mock enemy ships from the Gulf of Finland’s coastal line earlier this week. According to the press service of the Russian Baltic Fleet, the Bal crews specifically "simulated missile strikes in various environmental conditions" during the military exercises. The drills were the latest in a series of such military maneuvers over the past year.Why has Russia chosen these advanced weapons to protect its borders with Finland? Sputnik explains.Bal Missile System SpecificationsThe GRAU 3K60 Bal, which entered service into the Russian Army in 2008, is designed to protect naval infrastructure, as well as provide coastal protection in amphibious areas and control of territorial waters and strait zones.The missile system:Russian experts have meanwhile insisted that the GRAU 3K60 Bal – which is typically used in tandem with the Bastion system - will help make the Russian territorial waters of the Gulf of Finland invulnerable to the enemy.K-300P Bastion-P Missile System SpecificationsThe system is designed to engage enemy surface ships, including carrier battle groups, convoys, and landing craft. The Bastion-P is touted as one of the key elements of Russia’s multi-layered coastal defense system.This missile system:The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported the effective use of the Bastion-P systems in the special military operation, while experts remained upbeat about the future of the weapon.The Bastion has enormous modernization-related potential, and its capabilities will most likely further increase in the near future, military experts said, referring to the system’s jamming invulnerability and level of combat coordination with other systems, such as the Bal.

