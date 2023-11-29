International
Watch Live: Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
Faster Than You Think: Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile
Dubbed the world's first surface-based hypersonic missile, the Zircon flies through the atmosphere at an altitude of around 30 km, achieving astonishing speeds of between Mach 8 and 9, rendering it virtually impossible to intercept.
With a formidable range of 450 to 1,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing between 300 and 400 kg, either conventional or nuclear. Launched from surface ships and submarines, its stealth is enhanced by a specialized plasma case that absorbs radio waves, making it invisible to active radar systems. The Zircon missile stands as a breakthrough capability and positions Moscow at the forefront of military technology, since currently very few nations – Russia, China, Iran, and India – wield such advanced hypersonic missiles.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile:
With a formidable range of 450 to 1,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing between 300 and 400 kg, either conventional or nuclear. Launched from surface ships and submarines, its stealth is enhanced by a specialized plasma case that absorbs radio waves, making it invisible to active radar systems.
The Zircon missile stands as a breakthrough capability and positions Moscow at the forefront of military technology, since currently very few nations – Russia, China, Iran, and India – wield such advanced hypersonic missiles.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile:
