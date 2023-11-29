https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/faster-than-you-think-russias-zircon-hypersonic-cruise-missile-1115281780.html
Faster Than You Think: Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile
Dubbed the world's first surface-based hypersonic missile, the Zircon flies through the atmosphere at an altitude of around 30 km, achieving astonishing speeds of between Mach 8 and 9, rendering it virtually impossible to intercept.
2023-11-29T16:58+0000
2023-11-29T16:58+0000
2023-11-29T16:58+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115281269_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6aff3969d65bd719dcbefb6e8b0f926b.png
With a formidable range of 450 to 1,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing between 300 and 400 kg, either conventional or nuclear. Launched from surface ships and submarines, its stealth is enhanced by a specialized plasma case that absorbs radio waves, making it invisible to active radar systems. The Zircon missile stands as a breakthrough capability and positions Moscow at the forefront of military technology, since currently very few nations – Russia, China, Iran, and India – wield such advanced hypersonic missiles.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile:
Faster Than You Think: Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile
With a formidable range of 450 to 1,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing between 300 and 400 kg, either conventional or nuclear. Launched from surface ships and submarines, its stealth is enhanced by a specialized plasma case that absorbs radio waves, making it invisible to active radar systems.
The Zircon missile stands as a breakthrough capability and positions Moscow at the forefront of military technology
, since currently very few nations – Russia
, China
, Iran
, and India
– wield such advanced hypersonic missiles.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile: