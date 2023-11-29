https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/faster-than-you-think-russias-zircon-hypersonic-cruise-missile-1115281780.html

Faster Than You Think: Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Faster Than You Think: Russia’s Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Dubbed the world's first surface-based hypersonic missile, the Zircon flies through the atmosphere at an altitude of around 30 km, achieving astonishing speeds of between Mach 8 and 9, rendering it virtually impossible to intercept.

2023-11-29T16:58+0000

2023-11-29T16:58+0000

2023-11-29T16:58+0000

hypersonic missiles

zircon hypersonic cruise missile

multimedia

infographic

russian missiles

cruise missiles

russian cruise missiles

military technology

military tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115281269_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6aff3969d65bd719dcbefb6e8b0f926b.png

With a formidable range of 450 to 1,000 km, it can carry a warhead weighing between 300 and 400 kg, either conventional or nuclear. Launched from surface ships and submarines, its stealth is enhanced by a specialized plasma case that absorbs radio waves, making it invisible to active radar systems. The Zircon missile stands as a breakthrough capability and positions Moscow at the forefront of military technology, since currently very few nations – Russia, China, Iran, and India – wield such advanced hypersonic missiles.Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile:

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crusie misisle, zircon missile, hypersonic cruise missile, hypersonic missile, cruise missile, hypersonic technology, russian missile, russian military, russian army, russian forces, russian technology