Iran Gains Advanced Military Capabilities to Conduct War at Distance - IRGC
Iran Gains Advanced Military Capabilities to Conduct War at Distance - IRGC
Iran has gained the capability to carry out military operations and conduct war at a distance, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Wednesday
"War from distance is a war of equipment and technologies, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has succeeded in obtaining these capabilities," Salami was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying at the National Conference of High-Speed Vessels at the Persian Gulf University in the port city of Bushehr. The missiles and vessels Iran possesses have embedded artificial intelligence technologies, he said, adding that they are highly accurate in operation. "Today, we can move from Bushehr to the American coasts, which is a sign of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added, saying the country had advanced in a number of spheres, including military and deterrence.
Iran Gains Advanced Military Capabilities to Conduct War at Distance - IRGC

14:59 GMT 14.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has gained the capability to carry out military operations and conduct war at a distance, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Wednesday.
"War from distance is a war of equipment and technologies, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has succeeded in obtaining these capabilities," Salami was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying at the National Conference of High-Speed Vessels at the Persian Gulf University in the port city of Bushehr.
The missiles and vessels Iran possesses have embedded artificial intelligence technologies, he said, adding that they are highly accurate in operation.
Military
Iran's Army: Military Might Formidable Enough to Take on Any Threat
29 January, 15:19 GMT
Military
Iran's Army: Military Might Formidable Enough to Take on Any Threat
29 January, 15:19 GMT
"Today, we can move from Bushehr to the American coasts, which is a sign of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added, saying the country had advanced in a number of spheres, including military and deterrence.

Earlier in the week, IRGC naval forces successfully tested a Zolfaqar-class ballistic missile with a range of 750 kilometers (466 miles) fired from the aircraft carriers, the news agency reported, adding that the missile struck its target in the Dasht-e Kavir desert in central Iran.

