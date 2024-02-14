https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/iran-gains-advanced-military-capabilities-to-conduct-war-at-distance---irgc-1116781632.html

Iran Gains Advanced Military Capabilities to Conduct War at Distance - IRGC

Iran has gained the capability to carry out military operations and conduct war at a distance, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Wednesday

"War from distance is a war of equipment and technologies, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has succeeded in obtaining these capabilities," Salami was quoted by the IRNA news agency as saying at the National Conference of High-Speed Vessels at the Persian Gulf University in the port city of Bushehr. The missiles and vessels Iran possesses have embedded artificial intelligence technologies, he said, adding that they are highly accurate in operation. "Today, we can move from Bushehr to the American coasts, which is a sign of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added, saying the country had advanced in a number of spheres, including military and deterrence.

