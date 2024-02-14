https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/russias-non-energy-exports-decrease-by-23-to-1463bln-in-2023--trade-minister-1116773072.html

Russia's Non-Energy Exports Decrease by 23% to $146.3Bln in 2023 – Trade Minister

Russia's non-energy exports dropped by 23% to $146.3 billion in 2023 year-on-year, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday

"Export volume of non-energy goods in billions of US dollars: 2022 – 190.4, 2023 – 146.3," a document presented by Manturov on the sidelines of the Industry Day held at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNH) in Moscow read.Despite unprecedented Western sanctions on Russia, the country’s economy outstripped other major world economies in 2023 and continues to grow. It was one of the few to see real-terms wage growth last year.

