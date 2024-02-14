https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/settler-sanctions-being-done-in-lieu-of-what-the-us-ought-to-be-doing-1116769825.html

Settler Sanctions Being Done ‘In Lieu’ of What the US ‘Ought to be Doing’

Settler Sanctions Being Done ‘In Lieu’ of What the US ‘Ought to be Doing’

The Biden's administration decision to impose sanctions on four individual sanctions is being done "in lieu" of what the US "ought to be Doing" Dr. Radhika Desai told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-02-14T03:49+0000

2024-02-14T03:49+0000

2024-02-14T03:53+0000

analysis

israel-gaza conflict

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

west bank

bank of israel

saudi arabia

sanctions

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116061941_0:218:2922:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_72985d2aaec72102559ed586c28118b9.jpg

Weeks later, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protested the order when speaking to Biden on the phone and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Israeli banks to ignore the order and told reporters that “it is not possible for an Israeli citizen with Israeli money in an Israeli bank to be deprived of rights and assets due to an American order.” However, Israeli banks complied with the order.The move by the Biden administration is woefully inadequate, according to Dr. Radhika Desai, a professor of Political Studies and director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba, who spoke with Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Tuesday.However, the US is not doing this because, Desai says, Israel “is a critical part of the infrastructure of US dominance, and that infrastructure has already become so diminished that they can’t afford to lose Israel.”The actions of the Netanyahu government aren’t necessary to protect that asset, Desai argues, which are only being taken to protect the Netanyahu administration, which “relies on the worst elements in Israeli society.”This has turned countries in the region against the US, including Saudi Arabia, which has “begun to realize that simply allying, in a subservient way, to the United States does not serve its purposes,” the professor clarified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/iran-says-israel-will-drown-us-in-war-morass-of-middle-east-1116702577.html

israel

west bank

saudi arabia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

radhika desai, us sanctions on israel, us sanctions on settlers, illegal settlements in the west bank, what has the us done in palestine, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths