https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/iran-says-israel-will-drown-us-in-war-morass-of-middle-east-1116702577.html

Iran Says Israel Will Drown US in 'War Morass' of Middle East

Iran Says Israel Will Drown US in 'War Morass' of Middle East

The Israeli authorities will drown Washington in a "war morass" in the Middle East as Israel has so far failed to achieve the goals of its military operation in the Gaza Strip despite four months of hostilities against Hamas, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday

2024-02-09T17:54+0000

2024-02-09T17:54+0000

2024-02-09T17:54+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

israel

gaza strip

hamas

gaza violence

us military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1e/1116500566_0:101:3072:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_c33d3b1253fe08612b49b891f200c6a7.jpg

"After four months of war, it is obvious that Tel Aviv has not achieved any of its goals. Further support for [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu by the United States will not bring along anything other than a clear failure. The Israeli regime is making the US drown in the war morass in the Middle East," the Tasnim news agency quoted Amirabdollahian as saying on arrival in Beirut. Hamas has already proposed its plan of political normalization of the Palestine-Israel conflict, the Iranian foreign minister added. He also urged the US "not to support Israel in its crimes against the Gaza Strip." This Friday, Amirabdollahian is paying an official visit to Lebanon to discuss the situation in the Middle East, mainly on the Palestinian-Israeli front. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/israels-destruction-of-buildings-in-gaza-along-border-equals-military-crime---un-human-rights-chief-1116669332.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us