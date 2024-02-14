https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/us-house-passes-resolution-to-impeach-mayorkas-for-failing-to-secure-border-1116767760.html

US House Passes Resolution to Impeach Mayorkas for Failing to Secure Border

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged failure to secure the United States’ borders from illegal immigration, making him the second sitting Cabinet secretary ever to be impeached.

House lawmakers passed the resolution to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a vote of 214-213 on Tuesday, after the effort failed in a vote last week. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of willful and systemic refusal to comply with and enforce immigration laws. Last week, the effort failed to pass the US House of Representatives, in part because Scalise was absent from the vote, due to receiving treatment for blood cancer. The measure now heads to the Democrat-majority Senate, which will hold an impeachment trial against Mayorkas.

