US House Passes Resolution to Impeach Mayorkas for Failing to Secure Border
The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged failure to secure the United States’ borders from illegal immigration, making him the second sitting Cabinet secretary ever to be impeached.
House lawmakers passed the resolution to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a vote of 214-213 on Tuesday, after the effort failed in a vote last week. The resolution accuses Mayorkas of willful and systemic refusal to comply with and enforce immigration laws. Last week, the effort failed to pass the US House of Representatives, in part because Scalise was absent from the vote, due to receiving treatment for blood cancer. The measure now heads to the Democrat-majority Senate, which will hold an impeachment trial against Mayorkas.
alejandro mayorkas, impeachment of mayorkas, border security, secure the border, illegal immigration, undocumented migrants, border crossings, mayorkas impeached, border crisis, us-mexico border, illegal migrants
The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his alleged failure to secure the United States' borders from illegal immigration, making him the second sitting Cabinet secretary ever to be impeached.
House lawmakers passed the resolution to bring articles of impeachment against Mayorkas in a vote of 214-213 on Tuesday, after the effort failed in a vote last week
.
The resolution accuses Mayorkas of willful and systemic refusal to comply with and enforce immigration laws.
"If Secretary Mayorkas truly wished to do his duty by the American people, he would start enforcing our laws and demand the Biden Administration take the actions House Republicans have clearly laid out to secure the border in HR 2. As it stands, Secretary Mayorkas has demonstrated no intention to begin complying with our laws and defending our communities," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.
Last week, the effort failed to pass the US House of Representatives, in part because Scalise
was absent from the vote, due to receiving treatment for blood cancer. The measure now heads to the Democrat-majority Senate, which will hold an impeachment trial against Mayorkas.