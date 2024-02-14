https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/us-prosecutors-reveal-hunter-biden-had-pictures-of-cocaine-in-his-phone---court-documents-1116768852.html

Federal prosecutors revealed evidence from Hunter Biden's cell phone that shows pictures of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, court documents revealed.

The US President Joe Biden's son is facing charges over his alleged illegal purchase of a firearm. Hunter Biden refuses to plead guilty to allegedly lying about his drug use while filling out a form when purchasing a gun in October 2018. The court documents include four photos of "apparent" cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The court documents also show that Hunter Biden routinely sent text messages about purchasing drugs prior to the day he purchased the gun. Hunter Biden also sent a message to his then-girlfriend about his drug use, saying days after he purchased a gun "I was sleeping on a car smoking crack on 4th street and Rodney." The court documents show an exchange between Hunter Biden and his girlfriend about his drug addiction. In November 2018, Hunter Biden sent text messages to his girlfriend saying he is a "drunk" and an "addict." In December 28, 2018, he sent a separate text message to an individual stating that he will "... get sober when I want to get sober."

