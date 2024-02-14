International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/us-sanctions-iran-procurement-network-tied-to-countrys-central-bank-1116785711.html
US Sanctions Iran Procurement Network Tied to Country’s Central Bank
US Sanctions Iran Procurement Network Tied to Country’s Central Bank
The United States sanctioned three individuals and four entities for alleged involvement in an Iranian procurement network tied to the country’s central bank, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
2024-02-14T20:00+0000
2024-02-14T20:00+0000
us sanctions
us
confederation of british industry (cbi)
world
us hegemony
economic restrictions
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
hezbollah
new sanctions
iran sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116786128_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_65d50b4c8a5a10dbc7a31496f78bbb39.jpg
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technology from over two dozen US companies to end-users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which is designated for its role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Hezbollah," the Treasury Department said in a statement. The network allegedly procured US technology for use by CBI, including information security items, the statement said. CBI has played a "critical role" in providing financial support to the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah, the statement also said. The United States will continue to use all available means to disrupt Iran’s attempts to procure sensitive US technology, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/international-court-of-justice-declares-freezing-of-part-of-irans-assets-by-us-illegal-1108967551.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0e/1116786128_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe3ba90a1fadb4850a4f2f5c54e50e4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sanctions on iran, us sanctions, sanctions against iran, us hegemony, unipolar world, western influence, us dominance, economic restrictions, us sanctions iran
sanctions on iran, us sanctions, sanctions against iran, us hegemony, unipolar world, western influence, us dominance, economic restrictions, us sanctions iran

US Sanctions Iran Procurement Network Tied to Country’s Central Bank

20:00 GMT 14.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANThe seal of the Department of the Treasury is seen at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC on April 16, 2019.
The seal of the Department of the Treasury is seen at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC on April 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States sanctioned three individuals and four entities for alleged involvement in an Iranian procurement network tied to the country’s central bank, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technology from over two dozen US companies to end-users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which is designated for its role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Hezbollah," the Treasury Department said in a statement.
The network allegedly procured US technology for use by CBI, including information security items, the statement said.
CBI has played a "critical role" in providing financial support to the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah, the statement also said.
The United States will continue to use all available means to disrupt Iran’s attempts to procure sensitive US technology, the statement added.
International Court of Justice in The Hague - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
World
International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US Illegal
30 March 2023, 15:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала