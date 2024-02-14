https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/us-sanctions-iran-procurement-network-tied-to-countrys-central-bank-1116785711.html

US Sanctions Iran Procurement Network Tied to Country’s Central Bank

The United States sanctioned three individuals and four entities for alleged involvement in an Iranian procurement network tied to the country’s central bank, the US Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned a procurement network responsible for facilitating the illegal export of goods and technology from over two dozen US companies to end-users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which is designated for its role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Hezbollah," the Treasury Department said in a statement. The network allegedly procured US technology for use by CBI, including information security items, the statement said. CBI has played a "critical role" in providing financial support to the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah, the statement also said. The United States will continue to use all available means to disrupt Iran’s attempts to procure sensitive US technology, the statement added.

