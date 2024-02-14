https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/watch-russias-su-34-obliterate-ukrainian-positions-in-special-op-zone--1116771786.html
The Sukhoi Su-34 is a 4++ generation aircraft entered service with the Russian military in 2014 and is equipped with technology and armaments also appearing on the country’s fifth generation warplanes.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bomber destroying Ukrainian army positions with guided bombs in the Kupyansk region as part of the ongoing special military operation.The crew "conducted bombing with high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module, which resulted in the destruction of enemy personnel, fortified positions and military equipment," the statement read, adding that after completing the combat mission, the Su-34 successfully returned to its home airfield.
Watch Russia’s Su-34 Obliterate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone
The Sukhoi Su-34 is a 4++ generation aircraft that entered service with the Russian military in 2014, and is equipped with technology and armaments that also appear on the country's fifth-generation fighter jets.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the Su-34 fighter-bomber destroying Ukrainian army positions with guided bombs in the Kupyansk region as part of the ongoing special military operation
.
"The Su-34 crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces received data with the whereabouts of personnel and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," a Defense Ministry statement read.
The crew "conducted bombing with high-explosive aerial bombs equipped with a universal planning and correction module, which resulted in the destruction of enemy personnel, fortified positions and military equipment," the statement read, adding that after completing the combat mission, the Su-34
successfully returned to its home airfield.