Russia's Su-34 Jets Start Using Long-Range Cruise Missiles in Special Op Zone in Ukraine

Russian Su-34 jets are now equipped with long-range cruise missiles, and they have already been used in Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik.

''We have conducted in the course of the special military operation thorough tests and evaluations to determine the feasibility of using long-range cruise missiles on Su-34 [jets], which marks the beginning of their use on this particular aircraft. The missile itself is not new, nor is the aircraft, but this is the first time they have been used together. This solution increases the practicality of using both the missile and the aircraft," the source siad.The source added that the Su-34 has already successfully hit a Ukrainian military facility with long-range cruise missiles.In order to work out the new missile carrier air complex composition, the most up-to-date version of the Su-34 fighter-bomber has been used, the source added.“As long-range cruise missile carriers, Su-34 might be required for strategic purposes in case of conflict with NATO members," the source clarified.Earlier, Telegram channel The Fighterbomber reported that Su-34 jets also started to strike targets in the special operation zone with universal planning and correction modules (UMPC) which carried unguided FAB-1500 bombs weighing 1.5 tons.In this context, the source specified that “UMPC with larger-caliber bombs have already been used, and now Su-34 can strike Ukrainian targets with UMPC-250, UMPC-500 and UMPC-1500”.The UMPC is attached to a conventional free-falling bomb, turning it into a guided one. The module is fitted with a folding wing and handlebars, as well as a control system that automatically aims the munition at the target. Earlier, an Su-34 was used during the special operation with UMPC-250 and UMPC-500.The two-seated fighter-bomber is designed to hit ground, surface and air targets day and night in normal and adverse weather conditions. It can carry up to eight tons of weapons on its 12 external hardpoints.The most up-to-date version of the Su-34 jet was designed with the latest means of destruction. The aircraft has new and improved onboard radio-electronic equipment and more sophisticated reconnaissance, guidance and target capabilities. Namely, the modernized aircraft can use suspended universal reconnaissance containers that allow high-precision positioning and other parameters of enemy targets.

