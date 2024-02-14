https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/west-jepordiaze-fight-against-modern-neocolonial-practices---russian-official-1116774109.html
West Jepordiaze Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices - Russian Official
West Jepordiaze Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices - Russian Official
Many Western countries struggle to shake off their colonial attitudes, directly and tacitly impeding modern anti-colonial efforts
2024-02-14T14:05+0000
2024-02-14T14:05+0000
2024-02-14T14:05+0000
world
andrei klimov
munich
russia
united russia party
colonialism
british colonialism
neocolonialism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115987604_0:0:3337:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_5f1557c7c8d50bdc0b4d0e4375c62286.jpg
There are serious challenges facing the International Forum of Supporters of the Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices amid the establishment of a new public and political movement "For freedom of nations!" Deputy Chair of the General Council Committee for Foreign Affairs and Support of Compatriots Abroad (United Russia Party) Andrei Klimov said. He emphasized that 200 delegates from 50 countries are due to participate in the forum, which will be held on the same day as the Munich Security Conference that will see fewer attendees. Both the forum and the conference are scheduled for February 16. The committee has assessed that throughout the colonial period, the West has stolen roughly $300 trillion around the world, Klimov emphasized. He added that British imperial rule stole valuables from India that would today be worth some £40 trillion (over $50 trillion).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/britains-neocolonial-actions-must-end---russian-foreign-ministry-1116005664.html
munich
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115987604_384:0:3115:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08e12750cccd6d293c5e637ebfc9f7ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
international forum of supporters of the fight against modern neocolonial practices, neocolonial practices, neocolonialism, western neocolonialism, for freedom of nations
international forum of supporters of the fight against modern neocolonial practices, neocolonial practices, neocolonialism, western neocolonialism, for freedom of nations
West Jepordiaze Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices - Russian Official
Many Western countries struggle to shake off their colonial attitudes, directly and tacitly impeding modern anti-colonial efforts.
There are serious challenges facing the International Forum of Supporters of the Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices amid the establishment of a new public and political movement "For freedom of nations!" Deputy Chair of the General Council Committee for Foreign Affairs and Support of Compatriots Abroad (United Russia Party) Andrei Klimov said.
"The West, first of all the US, is doing everything in its power to silence our forum, they even go further and directly hinder the forum’s work," Klimov explained.
The International Forum of Supporters of the Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices is a new platform aimed at facilitating global cooperation that seeks equality and equity in a diverse multipolar world.
He emphasized that 200 delegates from 50 countries are due to participate in the forum, which will be held on the same day as the Munich Security Conference that will see fewer attendees. Both the forum and the conference are scheduled for February 16.
The committee has assessed that throughout the colonial period
, the West has stolen roughly $300 trillion
around the world, Klimov emphasized.
“This is a stratospheric number, not counting the ruined human lives," he noted.
He added that British imperial rule stole valuables from India that would today be worth some £40 trillion (over $50 trillion).