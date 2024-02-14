https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/west-jepordiaze-fight-against-modern-neocolonial-practices---russian-official-1116774109.html

West Jepordiaze Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices - Russian Official

West Jepordiaze Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices - Russian Official

Many Western countries struggle to shake off their colonial attitudes, directly and tacitly impeding modern anti-colonial efforts

2024-02-14T14:05+0000

2024-02-14T14:05+0000

2024-02-14T14:05+0000

world

andrei klimov

munich

russia

united russia party

colonialism

british colonialism

neocolonialism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115987604_0:0:3337:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_5f1557c7c8d50bdc0b4d0e4375c62286.jpg

There are serious challenges facing the International Forum of Supporters of the Fight Against Modern Neocolonial Practices amid the establishment of a new public and political movement "For freedom of nations!" Deputy Chair of the General Council Committee for Foreign Affairs and Support of Compatriots Abroad (United Russia Party) Andrei Klimov said. He emphasized that 200 delegates from 50 countries are due to participate in the forum, which will be held on the same day as the Munich Security Conference that will see fewer attendees. Both the forum and the conference are scheduled for February 16. The committee has assessed that throughout the colonial period, the West has stolen roughly $300 trillion around the world, Klimov emphasized. He added that British imperial rule stole valuables from India that would today be worth some £40 trillion (over $50 trillion).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/britains-neocolonial-actions-must-end---russian-foreign-ministry-1116005664.html

munich

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international forum of supporters of the fight against modern neocolonial practices, neocolonial practices, neocolonialism, western neocolonialism, for freedom of nations