https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/yemens-houthis-claim-to-have-stopped-ship-traffic-to-israeli-ports-1116769527.html

Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Stopped Ship Traffic to Israeli Ports

Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Stopped Ship Traffic to Israeli Ports

Naval forces of the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, have prevented the passage through the Gulf of Aden of all ships that have been heading to Israeli ports recently, the movement's leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Tuesday.

2024-02-14T02:48+0000

2024-02-14T02:48+0000

2024-02-14T02:48+0000

military

houthis

gulf of aden

yemen

israel

houthis

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

red sea

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094120448_121:38:668:345_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3f8b8dceeb27897deebf000364e187.jpg

"Operations of Yemen's naval forces have resulted in a great victory - a complete halt to the passage of Israeli-affiliated ships to Israeli ports. During these weeks, not a single ship related to the Israeli enemy has been able to pass through the Gulf of Aden. It is a great victory and a real achievement, as well as proof of the effectiveness of Yemen's maritime operations," the leader said in a video message aired by the Al-Masirah broadcaster. The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240114/asymmetric-warfare-why-the-houthis-can-beat-the-collective-west-1116154913.html

yemen

israel

red sea

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ansar allah movement, the houthis, gulf of aden, houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis