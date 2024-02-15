https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/bidens-dual-big-guy-memory-scandals-will-end-his-presidency-1116789506.html
Biden’s Dual ‘Big Guy’, Memory Scandals Will End His Presidency
Biden’s Dual ‘Big Guy’, Memory Scandals Will End His Presidency
On Tuesday, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski testified to Congress that US President Joe Biden is “the Big Guy” who was mentioned in an email that discussed “remuneration packages” for six people as part of a business deal with a Chinese energy company. The email included a line that said “10 held by H for the big guy?”
2024-02-15T02:22+0000
2024-02-15T02:22+0000
2024-02-15T02:22+0000
analysis
joe biden
hunter biden
jim kavanaugh
sputnik
internal revenue service (irs)
cia
fbi
impeachment
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bad744ee0b3f91ebd907bd940fde50f5.jpg
According to US media, citing people familiar with the testimony, Bobulinski also said that he “personally met” Joe Biden in 2017 during the Milken Conference, just days before the email was sent.It has long been suspected that President Biden was “the big guy” referred to in the email, but Bobulinski’s testimony adds further evidence to back up that presumption. The elder Biden has repeatedly insisted that he did not discuss business with his son or his associates.This, combined with the President’s cognitive problems that have become “impossible to deny” will cause him to step aside before this November’s Presidential elections. Kavanaugh noted that Bobulinski’s testimony validates the IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who claimed that politics caused the FBI to slowwalk the investigation into Hunter Biden. “It's a mess,” he said. “But I don't know where the Democrats think they can go with this, and how they think they can hang on.”The election season with Biden will be a “fun ride” Kavanaugh said “trying to keep Biden out of the public spotlight enough so he won’t make a fool of himself, but in the public spotlight enough to make it seem like he’s still running the show,” adding that all the while Democratic leadership will be “trying to figure out what they’re going to go and with whom they’re going to replace him with.”Kavanaugh also discussed reports from independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger that the CIA allegedly used foreign intelligence agencies to illegally spy on people working for the Donald Trump 2016 Presidential campaign.“It’s election interference from one side that has been covered up and promoted as some kind of search for justice,” Kavanaugh asserted. “Now you have that side actually trying to prevent the same candidate [...] from running again, and they get away with it.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/bidens-angry-press-conference-made-hurs-memory-report-infinitely-worse-1116706609.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/trump-indictment-shows-free-fair-2024-election-no-longer-possible-watchdog-says-1112336655.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aad7c577049668aa08359034a8675b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
will joe biden resign, joe biden involvement with hunter biden, joe biden and china, joe biden senile, biden demented, who is the big guy, biden and ukraine, impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case
will joe biden resign, joe biden involvement with hunter biden, joe biden and china, joe biden senile, biden demented, who is the big guy, biden and ukraine, impeachment inquiry, impeachment, biden impeachment, united states house of representatives, us congress, house of representatives, joe biden, hunter biden, corrupted biden, biden family, corrupted family, biden case
Biden’s Dual ‘Big Guy’, Memory Scandals Will End His Presidency
On Tuesday, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski testified to Congress that US President Joe Biden is “the Big Guy” who was mentioned in an email that discussed “remuneration packages” for six people as part of a business deal with a Chinese energy company. The email included a line that said “10 held by H for the big guy?”
According to US media, citing people familiar with the testimony, Bobulinski also said that he “personally met” Joe Biden
in 2017 during the Milken Conference, just days before the email was sent.
It has long been suspected that President Biden was “the big guy” referred to in the email, but Bobulinski’s testimony adds further evidence to back up that presumption. The elder Biden has repeatedly insisted that he did not discuss business with his son or his associates.
“It's hard to fathom who the big guy could be but Joe Biden. So we've known about this,” independent journalist Dr. Jim Kavanaugh told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday. “[Bobulinski] confirms that the big guy is Biden, which means [...] [Joe] Biden was getting paid from his son’s activities with [these Chinese businesses].”
This, combined with the President’s cognitive problems that have become “impossible to deny
” will cause him to step aside before this November’s Presidential elections.
“He’s not going to be the Democratic nominee,” Kavanaugh asserted, adding that the only question left is “How much longer is he going to last as president?”
Kavanaugh noted that Bobulinski’s testimony validates the IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who claimed that politics caused the FBI to slowwalk the investigation into Hunter Biden. “It's a mess,” he said. “But I don't know where the Democrats think they can go with this, and how they think they can hang on.”
The election season with Biden will be a “fun ride” Kavanaugh said “trying to keep Biden out of the public spotlight enough so he won’t make a fool of himself, but in the public spotlight enough to make it seem like he’s still running the show,” adding that all the while Democratic leadership will be “trying to figure out what they’re going to go and with whom they’re going to replace him with.”
Kavanaugh also discussed reports from independent journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger that the CIA allegedly used foreign intelligence agencies to illegally spy on people working for the Donald Trump 2016 Presidential campaign.
“It’s election interference from one side that has been covered up and promoted as some kind of search for justice,” Kavanaugh asserted. “Now you have that side actually trying to prevent the same candidate [...] from running again, and they get away with it.”