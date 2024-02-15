https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/eu-requires-54bln-for-defense-spending-in-2024---polish-foreign-minister-1116798033.html

EU Requires $5.4Bln for Defense Spending in 2024 - Polish Foreign Minister

The European Union requires 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for defense spending in 2024, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday

"It was supposed to be 12 billion euros. We spent 7 billion of it. This year we definitely need 5 billion," Sikorski said on air of Polish Television. The money could be used to fund "procurements and European opportunities in addition to national armies," he explained.

