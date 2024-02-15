International
EU Requires $5.4Bln for Defense Spending in 2024 - Polish Foreign Minister
The European Union requires 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for defense spending in 2024, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday
"It was supposed to be 12 billion euros. We spent 7 billion of it. This year we definitely need 5 billion," Sikorski said on air of Polish Television. The money could be used to fund "procurements and European opportunities in addition to national armies," he explained.
10:49 GMT 15.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union requires 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for defense spending in 2024, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.
"It was supposed to be 12 billion euros. We spent 7 billion of it. This year we definitely need 5 billion," Sikorski said on air of Polish Television.
The money could be used to fund "procurements and European opportunities in addition to national armies," he explained.
In March 2021, the European Peace Facility mechanism was established to provide additional funding for EU actions with military and defense implications. It has a total budget of over 12 billion euros for the period from 2021-2027.

