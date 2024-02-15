International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/germany-overtakes-japan-as-third-biggest-world-economy-in-terms-of-nominal-gdp-in-2023-1116793894.html
Germany Overtakes Japan as Third-Biggest World Economy in Terms of Nominal GDP in 2023
Germany Overtakes Japan as Third-Biggest World Economy in Terms of Nominal GDP in 2023
Germany has overtaken Japan as the world's third-biggest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms in 2023, the Japanese cabinet's data showed on Thursday.
2024-02-15T06:49+0000
2024-02-15T06:50+0000
economy
germany
japan
national currency
gdp
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112624606_0:213:2885:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_db74bf1e3477cfa584ac14cb20afad05.jpg
The government data showed that Japan's nominal GDP without adjustment for inflation in 2023 amounted to 591.48 trillion yen (some $4.21 trillion).The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Germany's nominal GDP in 2023 amounted to $4.46 trillion. Japan lost its status as the world's third-largest economy to Germany in 2023 as it unexpectedly slipped into recession in the last quarter of 2023 due to a sharp drop in Japan's national currency, the yen, the report said.Japanese media reported earlier that Japan's nominal GDP in dollar terms would significantly decrease due to the drop in value of the national currency. At the same time, Germany would see a significant growth in GDP against the background of a rapid increase in prices.Earlier this month, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development worsened its forecast for Germany's GDP growth to 0.3% from 0.6% in 2024 and to 1.1% from 1.2% in 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/german-recession-likely-to-bring-suffering-to-eu-economy-and-international-trade-1116114271.html
germany
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112624606_78:0:2809:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce59155d0e3b4378ed852e7e6f3ae357.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
government data, japan's nominal gdp, germany's nominal gdp, national currency, sharp drop in japan's national currency
government data, japan's nominal gdp, germany's nominal gdp, national currency, sharp drop in japan's national currency

Germany Overtakes Japan as Third-Biggest World Economy in Terms of Nominal GDP in 2023

06:49 GMT 15.02.2024 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 15.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel / Go to the mediabankA view shows an empty square in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin
A view shows an empty square in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has overtaken Japan as the world's third-biggest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in dollar terms in 2023, the Japanese cabinet's data showed on Thursday.
The government data showed that Japan's nominal GDP without adjustment for inflation in 2023 amounted to 591.48 trillion yen (some $4.21 trillion).
The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that Germany's nominal GDP in 2023 amounted to $4.46 trillion. Japan lost its status as the world's third-largest economy to Germany in 2023 as it unexpectedly slipped into recession in the last quarter of 2023 due to a sharp drop in Japan's national currency, the yen, the report said.
Construction workers are silhouetted against the sky at a construction site in Berlin on September 26, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2024
Analysis
German Recession Likely to Bring 'Suffering' to EU Economy and International Trade
11 January, 12:45 GMT
Japanese media reported earlier that Japan's nominal GDP in dollar terms would significantly decrease due to the drop in value of the national currency. At the same time, Germany would see a significant growth in GDP against the background of a rapid increase in prices.
Earlier this month, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development worsened its forecast for Germany's GDP growth to 0.3% from 0.6% in 2024 and to 1.1% from 1.2% in 2025.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала