Kremlin Weighs in on White House's Secret Briefing to Press Congress to Boost Kiev Funding

The White House is trying to encourage the Congress to vote for a bill to allocate money to Ukraine through a closed briefing on a "serious threat to national security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The US Congress will hold a closed-door briefing on a "serious threat to national security" on Thursday. The media, citing sources, reported that the threat is related to Russia."I cannot comment on that at all. Let's wait for the briefing to see if there will be any information. But it is obvious that the White House is trying ... to get Congress to vote on a bill to give money [to Ukraine]. It is obvious. What kind of tricks the White House will resort to, so to speak, well, we will see," Peskov told reporters.On Wednesday, US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner called on President Biden to declassify information related to an alleged national security threat, as ABC News reported on Russia's alleged desire to place an anti-satellite nuclear weapon in space. US House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member James Himes, in turn, commented on the development, saying that there was no need to panic, citing the long-term attention to the issue by the administration and Congress.Meanwhile, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he had no information about Russia's alleged plans to place nuclear weapons in space."These reports, as far as I know, are very, very new - at least for me," he told reporters in Brussels upon arriving for a meeting with NATO colleagues. "We will discuss this with our partners. We must analyze this, clarify the technical issues, and then see what follows from this. I do not have current [information]," Pistorius said.

