https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/nato-planning-to-launch-new-training-center-for-ukrainian-military---reports-1116794368.html

NATO Planning to Launch New Training Center for Ukrainian Military - Reports

NATO Planning to Launch New Training Center for Ukrainian Military - Reports

NATO is planning to open a new training center for the Ukrainian armed forces to complement the European Union's training mission and help Kiev meet the alliance's standards, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources

2024-02-15T07:25+0000

2024-02-15T07:25+0000

2024-02-15T07:25+0000

ukraine

kiev

nato

brussels

nato enlargement

nato expansion

russia-nato showdown

military drills

military base

military exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116301682_0:13:3595:2035_1920x0_80_0_0_cbf5abe9702e3b3c488c253f485177bc.jpg

The new initiative will be aimed not only at bolstering the military preparedness of Ukrainian servicemen, but also at training them in strategy and defense administration management, the sources told the newspaper. NATO defense chiefs are currently formalizing details of the project on the sidelines of their meeting in Brussels, with the initiative likely to receive final approval at the alliance's summit in Washington in July, the report said. The defense ministers have to decide whether the future center would be financed through the alliance's general accounts or a budget fund, and whether the training should involve instructors stationed at a new base or personnel sent by NATO members for shorter periods of time, the newspaper reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/debunking-myths-us-60bln-handout-wont-save-zelenskys-dying-regime-1116775344.html

ukraine

kiev

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato