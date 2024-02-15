https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/russia-iran-discuss-middle-east-central-asia-security-issues---russian-security-council-1116808924.html

Russia, Iran Discuss Middle East, Central Asia Security Issues - Russian Security Council

2024-02-15

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, security issues in the Middle East and Central Asia in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Security Council said on Thursday.

"There was an extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, with an emphasis on the strategic priorities of Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The parties focused on security issues in the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as prospects for Russia-Iran cooperation in countering challenges and threats to the security of both states," a statement said.The officials also discussed the practical implementation of the agreements at the highest level, the council highlighted.Nikolai Patrushev and Ali Akbar Ahmadian held talks on the eve of the multilateral meeting of the secretaries of security councils on the issues related to Afghanistan.

