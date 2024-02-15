https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-senator-gives-rousing-speech-calling-israel-war-criminals-votes-to-fund-them-anyway-1116790155.html

US Senator Gives Rousing Speech Calling Israel ‘War Criminals,’ Votes to Fund Them Anyway

US Senator Gives Rousing Speech Calling Israel ‘War Criminals,’ Votes to Fund Them Anyway

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a stirring speech Monday accusing Israel of “war crimes” before voting to send the country $14 billion in military aid.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a stirring speech Monday accusing Israel of “war crimes” before voting to send the country $14 billion in military aid.“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food,” he added. “In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime. It is a textbook war crime. And that makes those who orchestrate it war criminals.”“He has just confessed to being a war criminal,” author Robert Fantina wryly noted, responding to Van Hollen’s rhetoric during an appearance on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Wednesday.Van Hollen defended his apparently contradictory action by noting the legislation included funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza and other global conflict zones. The bill also set aside some $60 billion for the US-backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, which Democrats have been eager to support even as the Kiev regime faces likely military and political collapse.The withholding of food from Gazans isn’t the only Israeli war crime being discussed in recent days, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly calling for Palestinian women and children approaching Gaza’s border to be shot on sight during a contentious meeting with the IDF chief of staff Sunday.Fantina acknowledged the noteworthiness of the story’s appearance in “a mainstream Israeli publication.”“Ben-Gvir has been very clear from the start of its time in the Israeli cabinet that the Palestinians all must either leave or die here,” he noted. “He doesn't care which it is, but they need to be gone and… Israel will absorb all of Palestine and there will be no Arabs there.”“And now, Ben-Gvir is saying 'yes, we must continue this. We must continue with this genocide, with these crimes against humanity.' And the Jerusalem Post is reporting it as if it's just more mainstream news.”Fantina and host Garland Nixon also discussed proposed plans for “tent cities” to house Palestinian refugees as Israel continues their bombing campaign in the Southern Gaza city of Rafah. Under the proposal, the United States would fund the arrangement to provide Palestinians with temporary refuge as Israel destroys the last “safe zone” in the besieged enclave.Although US President Joe Biden has superficially criticized Israeli actions via leaked statements to the press, Nixon claimed Biden is too beholden to funding from powerful interest groups to seriously challenge the Netanyahu regime.Academic Noam Chomsky once noted that the primary source of foreign election interference in the United States is Israel.

