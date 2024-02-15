https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-senator-gives-rousing-speech-calling-israel-war-criminals-votes-to-fund-them-anyway-1116790155.html
US Senator Gives Rousing Speech Calling Israel ‘War Criminals,’ Votes to Fund Them Anyway
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a stirring speech Monday accusing Israel of “war crimes” before voting to send the country $14 billion in military aid.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a stirring speech Monday accusing Israel of "war crimes" before voting to send the country $14 billion in military aid."Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food," he added. "In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime. It is a textbook war crime. And that makes those who orchestrate it war criminals.""He has just confessed to being a war criminal," author Robert Fantina wryly noted, responding to Van Hollen's rhetoric during an appearance on Sputnik's The Critical Hour program Wednesday.Van Hollen defended his apparently contradictory action by noting the legislation included funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza and other global conflict zones. The bill also set aside some $60 billion for the US-backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, which Democrats have been eager to support even as the Kiev regime faces likely military and political collapse.The withholding of food from Gazans isn't the only Israeli war crime being discussed in recent days, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly calling for Palestinian women and children approaching Gaza's border to be shot on sight during a contentious meeting with the IDF chief of staff Sunday.Fantina acknowledged the noteworthiness of the story's appearance in "a mainstream Israeli publication.""Ben-Gvir has been very clear from the start of its time in the Israeli cabinet that the Palestinians all must either leave or die here," he noted. "He doesn't care which it is, but they need to be gone and… Israel will absorb all of Palestine and there will be no Arabs there.""And now, Ben-Gvir is saying 'yes, we must continue this. We must continue with this genocide, with these crimes against humanity.' And the Jerusalem Post is reporting it as if it's just more mainstream news."Fantina and host Garland Nixon also discussed proposed plans for "tent cities" to house Palestinian refugees as Israel continues their bombing campaign in the Southern Gaza city of Rafah. Under the proposal, the United States would fund the arrangement to provide Palestinians with temporary refuge as Israel destroys the last "safe zone" in the besieged enclave.Although US President Joe Biden has superficially criticized Israeli actions via leaked statements to the press, Nixon claimed Biden is too beholden to funding from powerful interest groups to seriously challenge the Netanyahu regime.Academic Noam Chomsky once noted that the primary source of foreign election interference in the United States is Israel.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) delivered a stirring speech Monday accusing Israel of “war crimes” before voting to send the country $14 billion in military aid.
“The president must demand that the Netanyahu government immediately allow more food and water, and other lifesaving supplies into Gaza and make sure it reaches the children and other people who are starving,” said the Maryland lawmaker on the floor of the Senate.
“Kids in Gaza are now dying from the deliberate withholding of food,” he added. “In addition to the horror of that news, one other thing is true. That is a war crime. It is a textbook war crime. And that makes those who orchestrate it war criminals.”
“He has just confessed to being a war criminal
,” author Robert Fantina wryly noted, responding to Van Hollen’s rhetoric during an appearance on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program
Wednesday.
“He's stated how what's happening is starvation,” the journalist added. “Children are starving to death. This is just… horrible and it's a war crime, and he has chosen to finance it.”
Van Hollen defended
his apparently contradictory action by noting the legislation included funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza and other global conflict zones. The bill also set aside some $60 billion for the US-backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, which Democrats have been eager to support even as the Kiev regime faces likely military and political collapse
.
The withholding of food from Gazans isn’t the only Israeli war crime being discussed in recent days, with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reportedly calling for Palestinian women and children approaching Gaza’s border to be shot on sight during a contentious meeting with the IDF chief of staff Sunday.
“We cannot have women and children getting close to the border... anyone who gets near must get a bullet [in their head],” said the controversial politician, according to a story in The Jerusalem Post.
Fantina acknowledged the noteworthiness of the story’s appearance in “a mainstream Israeli publication.”
“Ben-Gvir has been very clear from the start of its time in the Israeli cabinet that the Palestinians all must either leave or die here
,” he noted. “He doesn't care which it is, but they need to be gone and… Israel will absorb all of Palestine and there will be no Arabs there.”
“The Israelis have done this before a few years ago, when Palestinians were protesting at the border, [part of] peaceful protests for the Right of Return, and they were shot,” Fantina added, referring to the massive demonstrations documented in independent journalist Abby Martin’s film Gaza Fights for Freedom. “Many were killed, medics were targeted – all in violation of international law on war crimes."
“And now, Ben-Gvir is saying 'yes, we must continue this. We must continue with this genocide, with these crimes against humanity.' And the Jerusalem Post is reporting it as if it's just more mainstream news.”
Fantina and host Garland Nixon also discussed proposed plans for “tent cities” to house Palestinian refugees as Israel continues their bombing campaign in the Southern Gaza city of Rafah. Under the proposal, the United States would fund the arrangement to provide Palestinians with temporary refuge as Israel destroys the last “safe zone” in the besieged enclave.
Although US President Joe Biden has superficially criticized Israeli actions via leaked statements to the press, Nixon claimed Biden is too beholden to funding from powerful interest groups
to seriously challenge the Netanyahu regime.
“What [Israeli lobbying group] AIPAC has said is we are going to interfere in the 2024 election, we don't want the American people to choose their representatives,” said Nixon. “‘We're going to use this money and we're going to decide.’”
Academic Noam Chomsky once noted
that the primary source of foreign election interference in the United States is Israel.
“Israeli intervention in US elections vastly overwhelms anything the Russians may have done,” said Chomsky during an interview on the program Democracy Now. “Even to the point where the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, goes directly to Congress, without even informing the president, and speaks to Congress, with overwhelming applause, to try to undermine the president’s policies – what happened with Obama and Netanyahu in 2015.”
7 November 2023, 21:46 GMT