International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/watch-russian-recruits-fire-rpg-7-grenade-launchers-in-special-op-zone-drills-1116793735.html
Watch Russian Recruits Fire RPG-7 Grenade Launchers in Special Op Zone Drills
Watch Russian Recruits Fire RPG-7 Grenade Launchers in Special Op Zone Drills
The shoulder-fired RPG-7 is designed to combat armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery units, as well as to destroy enemy personnel stationed in light shelters.
2024-02-15T07:07+0000
2024-02-15T07:07+0000
russia
russia's special operation in ukraine
special operation
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116793554_3:0:1274:715_1920x0_80_0_0_662020206e0045419924afe9b9ea4524.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing servicemen of the Vostok Battle Group performing exercises with the RPG-7V grenade launcher.The MoD added that "in conditions as close to combat as possible, the new soldiers had the opportunity to fire several rounds from one position, allowing them to analyze and correct possible mistakes".The RPG-7 launches rockets with an explosive warhead and is often used as an anti-tank weapon.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian Vostok Group test-fires RPG-7V grenade launchers
Russian Vostok Group test-fires RPG-7V grenade launchers
2024-02-15T07:07+0000
true
PT0M24S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116793554_162:0:1115:715_1920x0_80_0_0_91feba31686c4d2dc7e1d60c53f7a1ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
special operation, rpg-7v grenade launcher, rpg-7v grenade launcher firing exercises
special operation, rpg-7v grenade launcher, rpg-7v grenade launcher firing exercises

Watch Russian Recruits Fire RPG-7 Grenade Launchers in Special Op Zone Drills

07:07 GMT 15.02.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The shoulder-fired RPG-7 is designed to engage armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery units, as well as to destroy enemy personnel stationed in light shelters.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing servicemen of the Vostok Battle Group performing exercises with the RPG-7V grenade launcher.

"Vostok battle group instructors share their combat experience with rookies who arrived in the zone of the special military operation for the first time. The drills took place at a training ground in the rear area of the Donetsk People's Republic," the MoD reported.

The MoD added that "in conditions as close to combat as possible, the new soldiers had the opportunity to fire several rounds from one position, allowing them to analyze and correct possible mistakes".
The RPG-7 launches rockets with an explosive warhead and is often used as an anti-tank weapon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала