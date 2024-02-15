https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/watch-russian-recruits-fire-rpg-7-grenade-launchers-in-special-op-zone-drills-1116793735.html
Watch Russian Recruits Fire RPG-7 Grenade Launchers in Special Op Zone Drills
The shoulder-fired RPG-7 is designed to combat armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery units, as well as to destroy enemy personnel stationed in light shelters.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing servicemen of the Vostok Battle Group performing exercises with the RPG-7V grenade launcher.The MoD added that "in conditions as close to combat as possible, the new soldiers had the opportunity to fire several rounds from one position, allowing them to analyze and correct possible mistakes".
The shoulder-fired RPG-7 is designed to engage armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery units, as well as to destroy enemy personnel stationed in light shelters.
"Vostok battle group instructors share their combat experience with rookies who arrived in the zone of the special military operation for the first time. The drills took place at a training ground in the rear area of the Donetsk People's Republic," the MoD reported.
The MoD added that "in conditions as close to combat as possible, the new soldiers had the opportunity to fire several rounds from one position, allowing them to analyze and correct possible mistakes".
The RPG-7 launches rockets with an explosive warhead and is often used as an anti-tank weapon.