Watch Russian Recruits Fire RPG-7 Grenade Launchers in Special Op Zone Drills

The shoulder-fired RPG-7 is designed to combat armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery units, as well as to destroy enemy personnel stationed in light shelters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video showing servicemen of the Vostok Battle Group performing exercises with the RPG-7V grenade launcher.The MoD added that "in conditions as close to combat as possible, the new soldiers had the opportunity to fire several rounds from one position, allowing them to analyze and correct possible mistakes".The RPG-7 launches rockets with an explosive warhead and is often used as an anti-tank weapon.

