International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/blinken-to-meet-chinese-foreign-minister-at-munich-security-forum----state-dept-1116818494.html
Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at Munich Security Forum - State Dept.
Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at Munich Security Forum - State Dept.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, according to a schedule on the US Department of State website.
2024-02-16T09:30+0000
2024-02-16T09:30+0000
world
antony blinken
wang yi
germany
munich
china
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114118752_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_09df97fe3f291649de18135375690444.jpg
"[At] 3:30 p.m. LOCAL [14:30 GMT] Secretary Blinken meets with People's Republic of China Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, Germany," the schedule read. The encounter comes after, in January, Wang held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Thailand's capital of Bangkok. Following the meeting, a senior US administration official announced that a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be arranged in spring. This year, the Munich Security Conference takes place from February 16-18. Over 450 high-profile officials, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the meeting to discuss international security issues. The forum was founded in 1963 and this year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/blinken-makes-fresh-shuttle-diplomacy-run-amid-gaza-spillover-fears-1116048380.html
germany
munich
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114118752_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c98a6233a05eea8bf49c039d8635dc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese foreign minister, us secretary of state antony blinken, us department of state
chinese foreign minister, us secretary of state antony blinken, us department of state

Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at Munich Security Forum - State Dept.

09:30 GMT 16.02.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSecretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Israel. President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Israel. President Joe Biden is dispatching his top diplomat to Israel on an urgent mission to show U.S. support after the unprecedented attack by Hamas militants. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, according to a schedule on the US Department of State website.
"[At] 3:30 p.m. LOCAL [14:30 GMT] Secretary Blinken meets with People's Republic of China Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, Germany," the schedule read.
The encounter comes after, in January, Wang held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Thailand's capital of Bangkok. Following the meeting, a senior US administration official announced that a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be arranged in spring.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
World
Blinken Makes Fresh Shuttle Diplomacy Run Amid Gaza Spillover Fears
8 January, 07:31 GMT
This year, the Munich Security Conference takes place from February 16-18. Over 450 high-profile officials, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the meeting to discuss international security issues. The forum was founded in 1963 and this year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала