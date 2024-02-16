https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/blinken-to-meet-chinese-foreign-minister-at-munich-security-forum----state-dept-1116818494.html

Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at Munich Security Forum - State Dept.

Blinken to Meet Chinese Foreign Minister at Munich Security Forum - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, according to a schedule on the US Department of State website.

2024-02-16T09:30+0000

2024-02-16T09:30+0000

2024-02-16T09:30+0000

world

antony blinken

wang yi

germany

munich

china

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114118752_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_09df97fe3f291649de18135375690444.jpg

"[At] 3:30 p.m. LOCAL [14:30 GMT] Secretary Blinken meets with People's Republic of China Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich, Germany," the schedule read. The encounter comes after, in January, Wang held a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Thailand's capital of Bangkok. Following the meeting, a senior US administration official announced that a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be arranged in spring. This year, the Munich Security Conference takes place from February 16-18. Over 450 high-profile officials, including heads of state, ministers, leading personalities of international and non-governmental organizations, high-ranking representatives of industry, media, academia, and civil society are expected to attend the meeting to discuss international security issues. The forum was founded in 1963 and this year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/blinken-makes-fresh-shuttle-diplomacy-run-amid-gaza-spillover-fears-1116048380.html

germany

munich

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese foreign minister, us secretary of state antony blinken, us department of state