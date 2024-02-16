https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/lavrov-eu-bets-on-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-in-bid-to-strike-at-russias-heart-1116816972.html

Lavrov: EU Bets on Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine in Bid to Strike at Russia's Heart

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems had destroyed 14 RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) missiles over the Belgorod region fired by Ukraine. As a result of the attack, seven people, including a child, were killed, while 18 were injured.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the conference Euromaidan: Ukraine's Lost Decade in Moscow, said that the EU has made recommendations to Ukraine that it is necessary to rely on the supply of long-range weapons to "reach the heart of Russia."UK Role in Ukraine ConflictLondon's stance when it comes to the situation in Ukraine is even more aggressive than Washington's position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.In November 2023, David Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party in parliament and former chief negotiator with Russia, said ex-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked Kiev out of signing an agreement with Moscow to end the conflict in the spring of 2022. He also said Ukraine rejected the ceasefire deal due to it contradicting the constitution's clause on the country's Euro-Atlantic aspiration.Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks in the early phase of the conflict, but the negotiations eventually stalled.First Coup in UkraineRussia's top diplomat said that the first coup in Ukraine took place in 2004, after the West forced the Ukrainian Constitutional Court to rule on a third round of elections, something which was not provided for. This was because they didn't need Viktor Yanukovich, who was elected with votes from the south and southeast of the country, he added.Donbass ConflictSergey Lavrov said that the original agreement was to solve the problems in Ukraine by federalizing the country, but Kiev decided to abandon this. "Putin personally persuaded Donbass not to give up the possibility of negotiations. Thus, the Minsk talks became a possibility in principle. But, as we know, the West took advantage of this to arm Kiev. This is, in fact, an admission of guilt," the foreign minister noted.Zelensky's Peace FormulaAccording to the minister, Zelensky's peace formula is an empty and unwise initiative. "Zelensky's formula is empty and, at the very least, an unwise initiative that the West is trying to lure other countries into by demanding their support. They are trying to lure them with supposedly neutral points that can supposedly be supported unilaterally. What a fraud," Lavrov said.

