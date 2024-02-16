https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russia-expects-iaea-to-point-to-ukraine-as-only-threat-to-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1116818740.html

Russia Expects IAEA to Point to Ukraine As Only Threat to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Russia Expects IAEA to Point to Ukraine As Only Threat to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine, with its recent attacks on the city of Energodar, has once again demonstrated its complete disregard for the safe functioning of nuclear facilities, and Russia expects the IAEA to point to Kiev as the only source of threat to the functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2024-02-16T09:38+0000

2024-02-16T09:38+0000

2024-02-16T09:38+0000

world

zaporozhye

russia

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

nuclear power plant

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112882542_0:345:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b1a56549822bba415543827fa7f5f91.jpg

“We hope the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership will still take a responsible position and unequivocally point to Kiev as the only source of threat to the reliable functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant,” the ministry said. Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the facility.

zaporozhye

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

attacks on the city of energodar, zaporozhye nuclear power plant