Russia Expects IAEA to Point to Ukraine As Only Threat to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine, with its recent attacks on the city of Energodar, has once again demonstrated its complete disregard for the safe functioning of nuclear facilities, and Russia expects the IAEA to point to Kiev as the only source of threat to the functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
“We hope the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership will still take a responsible position and unequivocally point to Kiev as the only source of threat to the reliable functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant,” the ministry said. Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the facility.
"We hope the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership will still take a responsible position and unequivocally point to Kiev as the only source of threat to the reliable functioning of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," the ministry said.
of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant,” the ministry said.
“The Kiev regime has once again demonstrated complete disregard for issues of the safe operation of peaceful nuclear facilities and the desire to achieve its criminal goals by any means, including by creating threats to the life and health of ZNPP personnel,” it said.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the facility.