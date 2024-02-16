https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-egyptian-ambassador-discuss-mideast-conflict-1116812025.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Mideast Conflict

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Nazih el Nagari discussed the Palestine-Israel conflict and the possible tragic consequences of the implementation of Israel's plans to conduct a military operation in the city of Rafah, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. We expressed deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the need for an immediate ceasefire was stressed," the ministry said. According to the statement, the countries pointed out the possible tragic consequences of the implementation of the Israeli army's plans to conduct a military operation in Rafah, including the displacement of a million Palestinians into Egypt and the destabilization of the situation throughout the entire Middle East region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday Israel would take large-scale actions in Rafah after the evacuation of the civilian population. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing 1,200 and abducting more than 200 others. The attack prompted a retaliatory military operation by Israel, leading to the deaths of more than 28,500 people in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. In November 2023, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ceasefire expired on December 1, 2023, after several extensions. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

