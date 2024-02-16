International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/soaring-us-national-debt-to-reach-double-annual-gdp-by-2050-1116810146.html
Soaring US National Debt to Reach Double Annual GDP by 2050
Soaring US National Debt to Reach Double Annual GDP by 2050
US national debt will double annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a quarter century and will grow faster than the domestic economy, driven by huge and growing Medicare and Social Security deficits, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a new report.
2024-02-16T00:24+0000
2024-02-16T00:24+0000
economy
national debt
us budget
us
us government accountability office (gao)
us economy
debt
bidenomics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810290_0:183:1836:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7678f5db5156e65c1fbd689d5034f7.jpg
"The federal government faces an unsustainable long-term fiscal path that poses serious economic, security, and social challenges if not addressed," the report said on Thursday. The government's accumulated debt is projected to grow faster than the entire economy, reaching 200% of GDP by 2050 if revenue and spending policies are unchanged, the report states. Government interest spending as a share of GDP will reach an all-time high by 2030, in part due to rising interest rates, the report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-debt-set-to-increase-to-record-116-of-gdp-by-end-of-2034-1116650861.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810290_215:0:1836:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_e8d9a13038705c340899027fc5f8d9c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
national debt, us national debt, us budget, us debt, us economy, budget cuts, bidenomics
national debt, us national debt, us budget, us debt, us economy, budget cuts, bidenomics

Soaring US National Debt to Reach Double Annual GDP by 2050

00:24 GMT 16.02.2024
© AP Photo / Nick UtSome "D.B.Cooper cash" is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980
Some D.B.Cooper cash is displayed at Collectors Universe Tuesday Feb. 12, 2008 in Santa Ana, Calif. Brian Ingram, from Arkansas, found the sole link to the only unsolved airline hijacking in U.S. history buried along the Columbia River during a family vacation in 1980 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
© AP Photo / Nick Ut
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US national debt will double annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in a quarter century and will grow faster than the domestic economy, driven by huge and growing Medicare and Social Security deficits, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) warned in a new report.
"The federal government faces an unsustainable long-term fiscal path that poses serious economic, security, and social challenges if not addressed," the report said on Thursday.
The government's accumulated debt is projected to grow faster than the entire economy, reaching 200% of GDP by 2050 if revenue and spending policies are unchanged, the report states.

"Large budget deficits drive the growing debt, as Medicare and Social Security spending outpace revenue," the GAO said.

Government interest spending as a share of GDP will reach an all-time high by 2030, in part due to rising interest rates, the report added.
A picture taken in Istanbul on May 23, 2018 shows US dollars banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
Economy
US Debt Set to Increase to Record 116% of GDP by End of 2034
7 February, 19:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала