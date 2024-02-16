https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/tucker-carlson-believes-ukraine-will-never-repay-60bln-to-us-if-aid-provided-in-loan-1116814343.html
Tucker Carlson Believes Ukraine 'Will Never Repay' $60Bln to US If Aid Provided in Loan
Tucker Carlson Believes Ukraine 'Will Never Repay' $60Bln to US If Aid Provided in Loan
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine will "never repay" $60 billion to the United States if the money is provided to Kiev in the form of a loan, US journalist Tucker...
Earlier this week, US Senator Lindsey Graham endorsed former US President Donald Trump's idea to provide Kiev with $60 billion in the form of a loan instead of giving the money in the form of foreign aid.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine will "never repay" $60 billion to the United States if the money is provided to Kiev in the form of a loan, US journalist Tucker Carlson said on Thursday, slamming the proposal as "a more dishonest way to send more" money to Kiev.
Earlier this week, US Senator Lindsey Graham endorsed former US President Donald Trump's idea to provide Kiev with $60 billion in the form of a loan instead of giving the money in the form of foreign aid.
"Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme is convincing Republicans that it’s somehow better to loan [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky $60 billion, rather than give it to him. Some are falling for this. But it’s fraudulent. Ukraine will never repay the debt, and we’ll never make them. This is just a more dishonest way to send more unaccounted for weapons to the region, delay the inevitable peace deal and kill more forcibly-conscripted Ukrainians, some of whom are nearly Lindsey Graham’s age. It’d be easier to take if he’d join them on the battlefield," Carlson said on X.
On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine aid
and $14 billion in security assistance for Israel. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he has no plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote. Johnson was highly critical of the bill, saying that it was silent on border security, which he called "the most pressing issue" in the United States at the moment.
However, US Congressman Pete Aguilar said on Wednesday that House Democrats are considering using a discharge petition to force a floor vote on the bill.
US Congressman Don Bacon reportedly said on Thursday that he plans to introduce a new bipartisan bill with foreign aid and border security measures, which cut some economic and humanitarian assistance included in the US Senate bill.