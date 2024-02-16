https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/tucker-carlson-believes-ukraine-will-never-repay-60bln-to-us-if-aid-provided-in-loan-1116814343.html

Tucker Carlson Believes Ukraine 'Will Never Repay' $60Bln to US If Aid Provided in Loan

Earlier this week, US Senator Lindsey Graham endorsed former US President Donald Trump's idea to provide Kiev with $60 billion in the form of a loan instead of giving the money in the form of foreign aid. On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that includes $60 billion for Ukraine aid and $14 billion in security assistance for Israel. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that he has no plans to bring the bill to the House floor for a vote. Johnson was highly critical of the bill, saying that it was silent on border security, which he called "the most pressing issue" in the United States at the moment. However, US Congressman Pete Aguilar said on Wednesday that House Democrats are considering using a discharge petition to force a floor vote on the bill. US Congressman Don Bacon reportedly said on Thursday that he plans to introduce a new bipartisan bill with foreign aid and border security measures, which cut some economic and humanitarian assistance included in the US Senate bill.

