US House Breaks Until February 28 Without Advancing Ukraine, Israel Aid Bill

The US House of Representatives will break from legislative business until February 28, without having advanced any legislation to provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

House lawmakers adjourned on Thursday for a President’s Day break, before beginning consideration of legislation to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel, such as a $95 billion supplemental funding bill passed by the US Senate earlier this week. US Congressman Don Bacon reportedly said that he intends to introduce a new bipartisan bill with foreign aid and border security measures, which cut some economic and humanitarian assistance included in the US Senate bill. US House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he has no plans to bring the Senate bill to the House floor for a vote.

