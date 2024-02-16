https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/which-nato-members-meet-quotas-on-defense-spending-1116825521.html

Which NATO Members Meet Quotas on Defense Spending?

Donald Trump caused a stir this week in both the US and in Europe after he said he would not send US forces to defend NATO states which do not contribute enough forces of their own to the alliance.

At a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, Donald Trump doubled down on his position that NATO allies failing to meet the two percent defense spending benchmark were not worthy of protection.The leading Republican primary contender's comments highlighted his frustration with what he calls inadequate contributions from member countries.That caused controversy in both the US and Europe, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg even saying that the ex-president's comments endanger US and European troops.What lies at the root of the problem? In 2014, NATO members pledged to commit at least two percent of their GDP to defense by the year 2025. However, not all members could fulfil that obligation.It is not just about stinginess or poor performance. The failure' to fulfil the bloc’s agreements is because some allies are simple unable to afford to set aside two percent of GDP for defense against nebulous 'threats'.Which countries in the alliance were able to achieve the goal? Check out Sputnik’s gallery to find out!

