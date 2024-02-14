https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/nato-sees-no-immediate-military-threats-from-russia-but-hybrid-attack-threats-persist-1116776374.html

NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist

NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist

NATO does not see any immediate military threats to the alliance member states from Russia, but there are "constant threats of hybrid attacks," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

2024-02-14T15:27+0000

2024-02-14T15:27+0000

2024-02-14T15:27+0000

military

jens stoltenberg

russia

nato

moscow

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg

On Wednesday NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a press conference that preceded the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministry, where he addressed several points pertaining to the block's activities.No 'Immediate Military Threats From Russia', Other Than Possible Hybrid AttacksEurope's Nuclear Deterrence SystemStoltenberg also mentioned the fact that Europe should ensure safe and reliable operation of the bloc's nuclear deterrence system."This is a nuclear deterrent that works and we should continue to ensure that it remains safe and reliable ... This is the way we organize our nuclear deterrent in NATO and we should do nothing to undermine the credibility of that either," he said.Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/steadfast-defender-2024-key-facts-about-natos-largest-drills-since-1988-1116539134.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato