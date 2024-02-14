NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO does not see any immediate military threats to the alliance member states from Russia, but there are "constant threats of hybrid attacks," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a press conference that preceded the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministry, where he addressed several points pertaining to the block's activities.
No 'Immediate Military Threats From Russia', Other Than Possible Hybrid Attacks
"We do not see any imminent threat for any military attack against any NATO ally but of course it is a constant risk for different hybrid attacks, cyber and other types of hybrid actions against NATO allies," Stoltenberg told reporters.
Europe's Nuclear Deterrence System
Stoltenberg also mentioned the fact that Europe should ensure safe and reliable operation of the bloc's nuclear deterrence system.
"This is a nuclear deterrent that works and we should continue to ensure that it remains safe and reliable ... This is the way we organize our nuclear deterrent in NATO and we should do nothing to undermine the credibility of that either," he said.
Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia.