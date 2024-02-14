International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/nato-sees-no-immediate-military-threats-from-russia-but-hybrid-attack-threats-persist-1116776374.html
NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist
NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist
NATO does not see any immediate military threats to the alliance member states from Russia, but there are "constant threats of hybrid attacks," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday
2024-02-14T15:27+0000
2024-02-14T15:27+0000
military
jens stoltenberg
russia
nato
moscow
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
On Wednesday NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a press conference that preceded the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministry, where he addressed several points pertaining to the block's activities.No 'Immediate Military Threats From Russia', Other Than Possible Hybrid AttacksEurope's Nuclear Deterrence SystemStoltenberg also mentioned the fact that Europe should ensure safe and reliable operation of the bloc's nuclear deterrence system."This is a nuclear deterrent that works and we should continue to ensure that it remains safe and reliable ... This is the way we organize our nuclear deterrent in NATO and we should do nothing to undermine the credibility of that either," he said.Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/steadfast-defender-2024-key-facts-about-natos-largest-drills-since-1988-1116539134.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato
nato enlargement, nato expansion, who’s joining nato, finland and sweden in nato, new nato members, why is hungary against nato expansion, why is nato expanding, nato expanding eastward, nato vs russia, threats to nato

NATO Sees No Immediate Military Threats From Russia, But Hybrid Attack Threats Persist

15:27 GMT 14.02.2024
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2024
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO does not see any immediate military threats to the alliance member states from Russia, but there are "constant threats of hybrid attacks," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a press conference that preceded the meeting of the NATO Defense Ministry, where he addressed several points pertaining to the block's activities.

No 'Immediate Military Threats From Russia', Other Than Possible Hybrid Attacks

"We do not see any imminent threat for any military attack against any NATO ally but of course it is a constant risk for different hybrid attacks, cyber and other types of hybrid actions against NATO allies," Stoltenberg told reporters.
Royal Anglian Regiment 2nd Battalion prepares to take Part in NATO's Steadfast Defender drills. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2024
Military
Steadfast Defender 2024: Key Facts About NATO’s Largest Drills Since 1988
1 February, 18:09 GMT

Europe's Nuclear Deterrence System

Stoltenberg also mentioned the fact that Europe should ensure safe and reliable operation of the bloc's nuclear deterrence system.
"This is a nuclear deterrent that works and we should continue to ensure that it remains safe and reliable ... This is the way we organize our nuclear deterrent in NATO and we should do nothing to undermine the credibility of that either," he said.
Moscow has repeatedly warned NATO against its eastward expansion, which the Kremlin says could further inflame tensions in Europe. Russia has stressed that the country has no aggressive intentions towards any states, while NATO aims to expand into the post-Soviet space to foment conflicts near Russia's borders. NATO also conducts regular exercises close to the borders of Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала