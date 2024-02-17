https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/israel-behind-explosions-at-irans-two-major-gas-pipelines---report-1116838673.html
Israel Behind Explosions at Iran's Two Major Gas Pipelines - Report
Israel is behind explosions on two major natural gas pipelines that occurred in southern Iran on Wednesday night, The New York Times reported, citing two Western officials and a military strategist affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105730/08/1057300894_0:164:3136:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_33e4834367d9ac02d902d793e34481af.jpg
The strikes on the gas pipelines were rather symbolic and served as a warning to the Iranian authorities about Israel's ability to escalate tensions in the Middle east, one western official said. The sabotage targeted several points simultaneously, the newspaper reported, noting that it remains unclear whether the pipelines were struck with drones, explosives attached to pipes of some other means. Iranian authorities also believe that Israel is responsible for the attacks due to the complexity and scale of the operation, since the pipelines are regularly patrolled by IRGC, making it a difficult task that requires careful planning and assistance from collaborators inside Iran, the military strategist said. Israel also carried out a separate blast at a chemical factory on the outskirts of Tehra on Thursday, Western officials added. On Wednesday, media reported that a powerful blast occurred on the main line of the Iranian gas pipeline in the city of Borujen, followed by a fire that could be seen from a distance of 60 kilometers (37 miles). The attack took place in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and the southern province of Fars.
