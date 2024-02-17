https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/ukraine-pulls-troops-out-of-avdeyevka-but-not-to-save-lives---moscow-1116842517.html

Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow

Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow

Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's words.

2024-02-17T13:55+0000

2024-02-17T13:55+0000

2024-02-17T13:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian foreign ministry

ukraine

kiev

volodymyr zelensky

maria zakharova

troop withdrawal

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116843505_0:175:3021:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_15bee2224a96381e8395e9054f983776.jpg

Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.Everything else is irrelevant for the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka on Saturday, saying that the decision was made in order to save the lives of soldiers.The withdrawal of Ukrainian forces comes as a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, proposed by the White House, remains deadlocked in Congress.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine withdraws troops from avdeyevka, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova