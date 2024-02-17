International
LIVE: Anti-War Activists Rally Against Munich Security Conference
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/ukraine-pulls-troops-out-of-avdeyevka-but-not-to-save-lives---moscow-1116842517.html
Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow
Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's words.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116843505_0:175:3021:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_15bee2224a96381e8395e9054f983776.jpg
Everything else is irrelevant for the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka on Saturday, saying that the decision was made in order to save the lives of soldiers.The withdrawal of Ukrainian forces comes as a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, proposed by the White House, remains deadlocked in Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html
Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow

13:55 GMT 17.02.2024
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed Butovka coal mine as he approaches his front line position in the town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk region
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a destroyed Butovka coal mine as he approaches his front line position in the town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
© AP Photo / Vitali Komar
Commenting on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Saturday that the decision was made to "save people's lives."
Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.

"No, that's not the reason. But because ZePresident and his gang know how to "fight" only for big money that goes straight into their pockets, and only against civilians," she wrote in response to Volodymyr Zelensky's comments.

Everything else is irrelevant for the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.
Russian soldier walks through a wooded area in the Avdeyevka direction. February 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Battle for Avdeyevka: The View From Donetsk
02:08 GMT
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka on Saturday, saying that the decision was made in order to save the lives of soldiers.
The withdrawal of Ukrainian forces comes as a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, proposed by the White House, remains deadlocked in Congress.
