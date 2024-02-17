https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/ukraine-pulls-troops-out-of-avdeyevka-but-not-to-save-lives---moscow-1116842517.html
Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow
Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow
Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's words.
2024-02-17T13:55+0000
2024-02-17T13:55+0000
2024-02-17T13:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian foreign ministry
ukraine
kiev
volodymyr zelensky
maria zakharova
troop withdrawal
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116843505_0:175:3021:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_15bee2224a96381e8395e9054f983776.jpg
Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.Everything else is irrelevant for the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka on Saturday, saying that the decision was made in order to save the lives of soldiers.The withdrawal of Ukrainian forces comes as a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, proposed by the White House, remains deadlocked in Congress.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116843505_146:0:2875:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fde0819c223436811e6fc6dafe418f96.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine withdraws troops from avdeyevka, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
ukraine withdraws troops from avdeyevka, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
Ukraine Pulls Troops Out of Avdeyevka, But Not to 'Save Lives' - Moscow
Commenting on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka, Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Saturday that the decision was made to "save people's lives."
Kiev decided to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka not to "save lives" but because it can only fight for money, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.
"No, that's not the reason. But because ZePresident and his gang know how to "fight" only for big money that goes straight into their pockets, and only against civilians," she wrote in response to Volodymyr Zelensky's comments.
Everything else is irrelevant for the Kiev regime, Zakharova concluded.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky
announced the decision to withdraw troops from Avdeyevka.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the city of Avdeyevka on Saturday, saying that the decision was made in order to save the lives of soldiers.
The withdrawal of Ukrainian forces comes as a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, proposed by the White House, remains deadlocked in Congress.