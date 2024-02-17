https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/us-prepares-to-supply-weapons-to-israel-despite-calls-for-ceasefire---report-1116841340.html
US Prepares to Supply Weapons to Israel Despite Calls for Ceasefire - Report
The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a batch of weapons to Israel, including bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits and bomb fuses, despite US calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The amount of weapons to be supplied is worth tens of millions of dollars, the sources said. On Friday, Biden said he had raised with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to allow for the withdrawal of the remaining hostages, adding that he did not expect Israel to attempt a large-scale ground offensive while this initiative was being considered. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,775 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a batch of weapons to Israel, including bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits and bomb fuses, despite US calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The amount of weapons to be supplied is worth tens of millions of dollars, the sources said.
On Friday, Biden said he had raised with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
to allow for the withdrawal of the remaining hostages, adding that he did not expect Israel to attempt a large-scale ground offensive while this initiative was being considered.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,775 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.