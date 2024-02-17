International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/us-prepares-to-supply-weapons-to-israel-despite-calls-for-ceasefire---report-1116841340.html
US Prepares to Supply Weapons to Israel Despite Calls for Ceasefire - Report
US Prepares to Supply Weapons to Israel Despite Calls for Ceasefire - Report
The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a batch of weapons to Israel, including bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits and bomb fuses, despite US calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
2024-02-17T09:16+0000
2024-02-17T09:16+0000
world
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel
hamas
joint direct attack munition (jdam)
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc300dc7ba60370a69f8ef3b6967244a.jpg
The amount of weapons to be supplied is worth tens of millions of dollars, the sources said. On Friday, Biden said he had raised with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to allow for the withdrawal of the remaining hostages, adding that he did not expect Israel to attempt a large-scale ground offensive while this initiative was being considered. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,775 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/israel-rejects-hamas-ceasefire-offer-calls-movements-demands-delusional-1116787485.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d323f592d3618d9810d0ba89edae389e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
supply weapons to israel, calls for ceasefire, gaza strip
supply weapons to israel, calls for ceasefire, gaza strip

US Prepares to Supply Weapons to Israel Despite Calls for Ceasefire - Report

09:16 GMT 17.02.2024
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsraeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.
Israeli soldiers load shells onto a tank at a staging area in southern Israel near the border with Gaza on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to deliver a batch of weapons to Israel, including bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits and bomb fuses, despite US calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the situation.
The amount of weapons to be supplied is worth tens of millions of dollars, the sources said.
On Friday, Biden said he had raised with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the need for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza to allow for the withdrawal of the remaining hostages, adding that he did not expect Israel to attempt a large-scale ground offensive while this initiative was being considered.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 28,775 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2024
Analysis
Israel Rejects Hamas Ceasefire Offer, Calls Movement's Demands ‘Delusional’
15 February, 00:01 GMT
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала