Your Memory Against Mine

US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.

US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.But it was Biden who raised the subject of Beau Biden’s death after he was asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, sources told a US news outlet. During this time, Biden was working alongside a ghost writer on a memoir about losing his son to brain cancer. The reason this is relevant is because investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer that he had found “classified stuff" in the rental.Biden then tried to recall that period, and it was at that point that he appeared confused about when his son had died, sources say. He was able to remember the date, May 30, but not the year—2015.Hur’s report paints an image of a president who is mentally unfit to be in such a high position of power, writing: “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". But the special counsel has also been criticized for his report in which he made too many "gratuitous remarks” about Biden that were “flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions”, said former Attorney General Eric Holder.

