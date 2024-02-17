https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/your-memory-against-mine-1116832590.html
Your Memory Against Mine
Your Memory Against Mine
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.
2024-02-17T04:41+0000
2024-02-17T04:41+0000
2024-02-17T04:41+0000
joe biden
americas
political cartoons
sputnik cartoons
comics
beau biden
us
memory loss
dementia
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116832430_0:214:2000:1339_1920x0_80_0_0_f85c6a19785c71133098119f4b004323.jpg
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.But it was Biden who raised the subject of Beau Biden’s death after he was asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, sources told a US news outlet. During this time, Biden was working alongside a ghost writer on a memoir about losing his son to brain cancer. The reason this is relevant is because investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer that he had found “classified stuff" in the rental.Biden then tried to recall that period, and it was at that point that he appeared confused about when his son had died, sources say. He was able to remember the date, May 30, but not the year—2015.Hur’s report paints an image of a president who is mentally unfit to be in such a high position of power, writing: “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". But the special counsel has also been criticized for his report in which he made too many "gratuitous remarks” about Biden that were “flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions”, said former Attorney General Eric Holder.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/ground-is-shifting-under-bidens-feet-after-hur-report-1116748950.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116832430_0:27:2000:1527_1920x0_80_0_0_f8180128fcc999e4b04c081478bb6100.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
joe biden, robert k. hur, joe biden classified docs, us politics, joe biden poor memory, demented biden, old man, biden's too old, bidens too old, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, democrats voting for biden, demented biden, crooked joe, biden's memory, memory loss, dementia
joe biden, robert k. hur, joe biden classified docs, us politics, joe biden poor memory, demented biden, old man, biden's too old, bidens too old, presidential election, us elections, us presidential elections, 2024 us elections, 2024 us presidential elections, democrats voting for biden, demented biden, crooked joe, biden's memory, memory loss, dementia
Your Memory Against Mine
Hur released his 388-page report following a yearlong investigation into Biden’s unauthorized removal, retention and disclosure of classified documents earlier this month. The damning report did not seek charges, but legitimized the public opinion that Biden is too old to be sitting in the Oval Office.
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur
during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.
“There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that,” Biden fumed in a statement to reporters during an impromptu White House press conference last Thursday. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business.”
But it was Biden who raised the subject of Beau Biden’s death after he was asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, sources told a US news
outlet. During this time, Biden was working alongside a ghost writer on a memoir about losing his son to brain cancer. The reason this is relevant is because investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer that he had found “classified stuff" in the rental.
Biden then tried to recall that period, and it was at that point that he appeared confused about when his son had died, sources say. He was able to remember the date, May 30, but not the year—2015.
Hur’s report paints an image of a president who is mentally unfit to be in such a high position of power, writing: “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". But the special counsel has also been criticized for his report in which he made too many "gratuitous remarks” about Biden that were “flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions”, said former Attorney General Eric Holder.