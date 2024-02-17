International
Your Memory Against Mine
Your Memory Against Mine
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son's death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.But it was Biden who raised the subject of Beau Biden’s death after he was asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, sources told a US news outlet. During this time, Biden was working alongside a ghost writer on a memoir about losing his son to brain cancer. The reason this is relevant is because investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer that he had found “classified stuff" in the rental.Biden then tried to recall that period, and it was at that point that he appeared confused about when his son had died, sources say. He was able to remember the date, May 30, but not the year—2015.Hur’s report paints an image of a president who is mentally unfit to be in such a high position of power, writing: “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". But the special counsel has also been criticized for his report in which he made too many "gratuitous remarks” about Biden that were “flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions”, said former Attorney General Eric Holder.
americas
Your Memory Against Mine

04:41 GMT 17.02.2024
Biden and his Democratic allies attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur, who said he decided not to prosecute the president over mishandling classified documents because he was senile, for saying that Biden couldn't remember which year his son Beau died. Biden said he refused to answer because it wasn't "their damn business." Now it turns out that it was Biden, not Hur, who brought it up.
Biden and his Democratic allies attacked Special Counsel Robert Hur, who said he decided not to prosecute the president over mishandling classified documents because he was senile, for saying that Biden couldn't remember which year his son Beau died. Biden said he refused to answer because it wasn't their damn business. Now it turns out that it was Biden, not Hur, who brought it up. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
© Ted Rall
Mary Manley
Hur released his 388-page report following a yearlong investigation into Biden’s unauthorized removal, retention and disclosure of classified documents earlier this month. The damning report did not seek charges, but legitimized the public opinion that Biden is too old to be sitting in the Oval Office.
US President Joe Biden lambasted special counsel Robert K. Hur during a press conference for raising the subject of his son’s death during his interview last October. But sources say it was actually Biden who brought up the topic in the first place.
“There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that,” Biden fumed in a statement to reporters during an impromptu White House press conference last Thursday. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business.”
But it was Biden who raised the subject of Beau Biden’s death after he was asked about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018, sources told a US news outlet. During this time, Biden was working alongside a ghost writer on a memoir about losing his son to brain cancer. The reason this is relevant is because investigators had a 2017 recording showing that Biden had told the ghost writer that he had found “classified stuff" in the rental.
Biden then tried to recall that period, and it was at that point that he appeared confused about when his son had died, sources say. He was able to remember the date, May 30, but not the year—2015.
Hur’s report paints an image of a president who is mentally unfit to be in such a high position of power, writing: “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". But the special counsel has also been criticized for his report in which he made too many "gratuitous remarks” about Biden that were “flatly inconsistent with long standing DOJ traditions”, said former Attorney General Eric Holder.
US President Joe Biden speaks during the South Carolina’s First in the Nation Dinner at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 27, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2024
Analysis
‘Ground is Shifting Under Biden’s Feet’ After Hur Report
13 February, 01:14 GMT
