EU Plans for New Russia Sanctions Driven by Desire to 'Please' US - Budapest
The European Union's plans for a new package of Russia sanctions make no sense, as they will constitute just a demonstrative step designed to "please" Washington and liberal media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/08/1116667906_0:33:3526:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_3e80ac7071aeb42a24396c64779e2ff3.jpg
Earlier in the day, the EU foreign ministers discussed new Russian sanctions they are seeking to impose by February 24, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. As many as 193 individuals and legal entities are expected to be included in the 13th package of sanctions, media reported. Most of them will be from Russia, but sanctions may also be imposed against individuals or organizations from Belarus, China, India, Turkiye and North Korea. The upcoming anniversary of the start of the Ukraine conflict should encourage European politicians to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, but "there are no peace proposals on the agenda today," Szijjarto added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's plans for a new package of Russia sanctions make no sense, as they will constitute just a demonstrative step designed to "please" Washington and liberal media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.