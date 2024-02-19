International
EU Plans for New Russia Sanctions Driven by Desire to 'Please' US - Budapest
EU Plans for New Russia Sanctions Driven by Desire to 'Please' US - Budapest
The European Union's plans for a new package of Russia sanctions make no sense, as they will constitute just a demonstrative step designed to "please" Washington and liberal media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday
2024-02-19T17:49+0000
2024-02-19T17:49+0000
Earlier in the day, the EU foreign ministers discussed new Russian sanctions they are seeking to impose by February 24, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. As many as 193 individuals and legal entities are expected to be included in the 13th package of sanctions, media reported. Most of them will be from Russia, but sanctions may also be imposed against individuals or organizations from Belarus, China, India, Turkiye and North Korea. The upcoming anniversary of the start of the Ukraine conflict should encourage European politicians to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, but "there are no peace proposals on the agenda today," Szijjarto added.
17:49 GMT 19.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's plans for a new package of Russia sanctions make no sense, as they will constitute just a demonstrative step designed to "please" Washington and liberal media, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the EU foreign ministers discussed new Russian sanctions they are seeking to impose by February 24, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. As many as 193 individuals and legal entities are expected to be included in the 13th package of sanctions, media reported. Most of them will be from Russia, but sanctions may also be imposed against individuals or organizations from Belarus, China, India, Turkiye and North Korea.

"The EU, suffering from military psychosis, just wants to please Washington, liberal media and non-governmental organizations by adopting a new, this time completely meaningless package of sanctions that would serve only as a demonstrative step saying 'this is the second anniversary of the start of the war [in Ukraine]'," the Hungarian prime minister said on social media.

The upcoming anniversary of the start of the Ukraine conflict should encourage European politicians to promote a ceasefire and peace talks, but "there are no peace proposals on the agenda today," Szijjarto added.
Western countries and their allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after the latter launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The European Union, in particular, has already adopted 12 sanctions packages. The measures include freezing of Russia's foreign currency reserves and halting of international payments from Russian banks.

