Global Training Program 'RT Academy' to Begin in April

Global Training Program ‘RT Academy’ to Begin in April

RT has launched an international online educational project for aspiring journalists. The debut course will be available to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members

2024-02-19

2024-02-19T14:51+0000

2024-02-19T16:12+0000

The courses are completely free and will begin on April 1, 2024. Those interested can submit and applications on the RT Academy website.The program will cover various aspects at each stage of the news creation process, including pitching a story, gathering background info, post-production and distribution.RT professionals at the top of their game will share their experience and expertise in data verification, blogging, building brand following, using AI, on-camera delivery and interviewing processes.

