Global Training Program ‘RT Academy’ to Begin in April
RT has launched an international online educational project for aspiring journalists. The debut course will be available to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members
"RT's educational and mentorship projects are now reaching an international audience. Our colleagues from the ASEAN countries will be the first to take the course, and we look forward to offering our classes to journalists from Africa, India, and other regions in the near future," said Anna Kovtunova, the head of educational projects at RT.
Global Training Program ‘RT Academy’ to Begin in April
14:51 GMT 19.02.2024 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 19.02.2024)
RT has launched an international online educational project for aspiring journalists. The debut course will be available to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members.
The courses are completely free and will begin on April 1, 2024. Those interested can submit and applications on the RT Academy website.
“RT’s educational and mentorship projects are now reaching an international audience. Our colleagues from the ASEAN countries will be the first to take the course, and we look forward to offering our classes to journalists from Africa, India, and other regions in the near future,” said Anna Kovtunova, the head of educational projects at RT.
The program will cover various aspects at each stage of the news creation process, including pitching a story, gathering background info, post-production and distribution.
RT professionals
at the top of their game will share their experience and expertise in data verification, blogging, building brand following, using AI, on-camera delivery and interviewing processes.
“There is a great interest in RT’s content and its educational projects in Southeast Asia,” Denis Bolotsky, the head of RT’s office in Indonesia, says. “We saw that at our journalism seminars in Jakarta in September 2023. Now, besides requests from Indonesian citizens, we are already receiving applications from Vietnam, the Philippines, and other ASEAN nations. The interest is mutual. They learn from us, we gain experience working in Global South countries.”
RT is a global TV news network that covers international affairs and produces documentaries in multiple languages (available to 800+ million viewers in over 100 countries around the world).