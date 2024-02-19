International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/houthis-attacked-uk-ship-in-gulf-of-aden-vessel-severely-damaged-1116873004.html
Houthis Attacked UK Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Severely Damaged
Houthis Attacked UK Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Severely Damaged
Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has attacked a UK Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday, adding that the vessel was severely damaged.
2024-02-19T08:20+0000
2024-02-19T08:20+0000
world
red sea crisis
houthi
houthis
united kingdom (uk)
middle east
gulf of aden
cargo ship
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116350323_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd6ca434f5975d5880c0f63f4a0fd25.jpg
"The Naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, 'RUBYMAR,' with a number of appropriate naval missiles. Among the results of the operation were the following: The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden," Saree said in a statement on Telegram. The Yemeni air defenses were also able to shoot down a US-made Drone, MQ9, "with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity," the spokesman added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/us-detects-first-houthi-underwater-drone-while-conducting-new-round-of-strikes-1116865553.html
united kingdom (uk)
gulf of aden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116350323_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8915d7ce4ae0a6e92c173fe175b6c55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen's houthi movement, gulf of aden, uk rubymar
yemen's houthi movement, gulf of aden, uk rubymar

Houthis Attacked UK Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Severely Damaged

08:20 GMT 19.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / -Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the seaю
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi group patrol the seaю - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has attacked a UK Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday, adding that the vessel was severely damaged.
"The Naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, 'RUBYMAR,' with a number of appropriate naval missiles. Among the results of the operation were the following: The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden," Saree said in a statement on Telegram.
US Navy destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2024
World
US Detects First Houthi Underwater Drone While Conducting New Round of Strikes
Yesterday, 22:30 GMT
The Yemeni air defenses were also able to shoot down a US-made Drone, MQ9, "with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity," the spokesman added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала