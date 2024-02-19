https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/houthis-attacked-uk-ship-in-gulf-of-aden-vessel-severely-damaged-1116873004.html

Houthis Attacked UK Ship in Gulf of Aden, Vessel Severely Damaged

Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, has attacked a UK Rubymar cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday, adding that the vessel was severely damaged.

"The Naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation, targeting a British ship in the Gulf of Aden, 'RUBYMAR,' with a number of appropriate naval missiles. Among the results of the operation were the following: The ship suffered catastrophic damages and came to a complete halt. As a result of the extensive damage the ship suffered, it is now at risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden," Saree said in a statement on Telegram. The Yemeni air defenses were also able to shoot down a US-made Drone, MQ9, "with a suitable missile while it was carrying out hostile missions against our country on behalf of the Zionist entity," the spokesman added.

