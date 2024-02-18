https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/us-detects-first-houthi-underwater-drone-while-conducting-new-round-of-strikes-1116865553.html
US Detects First Houthi Underwater Drone While Conducting New Round of Strikes
US Detects First Houthi Underwater Drone While Conducting New Round of Strikes
The United States escalated tensions in the Red Sea on Saturday with a strike on the Houthis as the Yemeni movement continued its resistance against Israel’s destruction of Gaza.
2024-02-18T22:30+0000
2024-02-18T22:30+0000
2024-02-18T22:50+0000
us
joe biden
william blum
israel
red sea
us central command (centcom)
houthi
u.s. navy
red sea crisis
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64fa533178feddd863993781d75d52f5.jpg
The US conducted five strikes in total, three of them against Houthi anti-ship missiles, one against a surface drone ship, and one against an underwater drone vessel.“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” the statement read, without clarifying the justification for US Navy ships' presence in the Red Sea. The body of water lies between the continents of Asia and Africa in the Indian Ocean, thousands of miles away from the United States.The Ansar Allah movement, known in the West as the “Houthis,” has attacked Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea since Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip began last October. The group, which controls large portions of Yemen, cites governments’ obligation under international law to prevent genocide, a term that numerous organizations have claimed applies to Israel’s actions.Earlier Sunday it was reported that multiple patients have died at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital as the medical facility has run out of oxygen. Israel has destroyed most of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, often claiming they serve as headquarters for the Hamas resistance movement. Some journalistic investigations by international news organizations have called such claims into question.The United States has struck dozens of Houthi targets in recent months as the Biden administration continues to support Israel with lethal aid. The Houthis’ resistance campaign, which originally only targeted Israel-linked ships, has expanded to bar ships of US and UK origin from the Red Sea as well after the US-led attacks.No casualties have been reported as a result of the Houthis’ blockade of the body of water. Meanwhile, US attacks across the region have killed dozens as countries throughout the Middle East reject the American presence.US Central Command is one of multiple unified combatant command organizations the US armed forces operate to project military power around the world. The United States carves up the globe into six areas with their own geographic command units, including Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).US Central Command (CENTCOM) focuses specifically on the oil-rich Middle East region, which the United States has attempted to dominate for decades through coups and political subversion.Additionally the US military operates a Space Command (SPACECOM) division and so-called functional combatant commands, including Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), Strategic Command (STRATCOM), and Special Operations Command (SOCOM).Israel has been a particular focus of US support in recent decades, with the United States recognizing the utility of backing the colonialist Zionist movement as a way to ensure Western influence in the Middle East.A report from the US Congress’ Congressional Research Service documents hundreds of instances of the use of the United States armed forces around the globe. Each occasion is typically justified under the claim of “protecting American interests,” which usually refers to the commercial interests of US businesses.The United States has led campaigns of regime change and political subversion in numerous countries, including Haiti, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bulgaria, Panama, Nicaragua, Libya, Morocco, Grenada, Angola, Australia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Greece, Chile, Uruguay, Ghana, Indonesia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Brazil, the Congo, Ecuador, France, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Syria, Costa Rica, Iran, Albania, Korea, the Philippines, and China, according to researcher William Blum, who extensively documented such efforts in his acclaimed and eye-opening book Killing Hope.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/us-navy-worried-over-scary-scenario-of-houthis-armed-with-high-speed-unmanned-naval-drones-1116849919.html
israel
red sea
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6af4199573706c2c7cc77fcb7f191cf5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
red sea crisis, us role in red sea crisis, us escalates red sea crisis, us defends israeli genocide, us attacks houthis, us imperialism in the middle east, us defense of israel, why does the us support israel, why does the united states hate palestinians, why is the united states involved in the red sea, israel-palestine crisis, palestine-israel crisis, israel-gaza crisis, us zionist influence, us military zionist influence, us central command, unified combatant commands, us imperialism, when will the us empire fall
red sea crisis, us role in red sea crisis, us escalates red sea crisis, us defends israeli genocide, us attacks houthis, us imperialism in the middle east, us defense of israel, why does the us support israel, why does the united states hate palestinians, why is the united states involved in the red sea, israel-palestine crisis, palestine-israel crisis, israel-gaza crisis, us zionist influence, us military zionist influence, us central command, unified combatant commands, us imperialism, when will the us empire fall
The US conducted five strikes in total, three of them against Houthi anti-ship missiles, one against a surface drone ship, and one against an underwater drone vessel.
“CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel, and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen...” read a statement from US Central Command, while claiming the Houthi presence was "an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region" and labeling the US response as “self-defense strikes.”
“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” the statement
read, without clarifying the justification for US Navy ships' presence in the Red Sea. The body of water lies between the continents of Asia and Africa in the Indian Ocean, thousands of miles away from the United States.
The Ansar Allah movement, known in the West as the “Houthis,” has attacked
Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea since Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip began last October. The group, which controls large portions of Yemen, cites governments’ obligation under international law to prevent genocide, a term that numerous organizations have claimed applies to Israel’s actions
.
Israel has killed nearly 29,000 in their assault on Gaza, with around 70% of the casualties said to be of women and children, according to the enclave’s health ministry. International organizations have warned that residents of the territory face mass death from starvation as Israel limits the amount of food and other supplies entering the enclave.
Earlier Sunday it was reported that multiple patients have died at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital as the medical facility has run out of oxygen. Israel has destroyed most of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, often claiming they serve as headquarters for the Hamas resistance movement. Some journalistic investigations
by international news organizations have called such claims into question.
The United States has struck dozens of Houthi targets in recent months as the Biden administration continues to support Israel with lethal aid. The Houthis’ resistance campaign, which originally only targeted Israel-linked ships, has expanded to bar ships of US and UK origin from the Red Sea as well after the US-led attacks.
No casualties have been reported as a result of the Houthis’ blockade of the body of water. Meanwhile, US attacks across the region have killed dozens
as countries throughout the Middle East reject
the American presence.
US corporate media outlets have stationed “journalists” on board US vessels near the Red Sea in recent weeks in an attempt to more faithfully convey military propaganda. The US armed forces have increasingly used the tactic of “embedding” media correspondents with troops in recent decades after more impartial reporting during the Vietnam War undermined America’s military efforts, which killed as many as 3 million.
US Central Command is one of multiple unified combatant command organizations the US armed forces operate to project military power around the world. The United States carves up the globe into six areas with their own geographic command units, including Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).
US Central Command (CENTCOM) focuses specifically on the oil-rich Middle East region, which the United States has attempted to dominate
for decades through coups and political subversion.
Additionally the US military operates a Space Command (SPACECOM) division and so-called functional combatant commands, including Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), Strategic Command (STRATCOM), and Special Operations Command (SOCOM).
Israel has been a particular focus of US support in recent decades,
with the United States recognizing the utility of backing the colonialist
Zionist movement as a way to ensure Western influence in the Middle East.
A report
from the US Congress’ Congressional Research Service documents hundreds of instances of the use of the United States armed forces around the globe. Each occasion is typically justified under the claim of “protecting American interests,” which usually refers to the commercial interests of US businesses.
The United States has led campaigns of regime change and political subversion in numerous countries, including Haiti, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bulgaria, Panama, Nicaragua, Libya, Morocco, Grenada, Angola, Australia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Greece, Chile, Uruguay, Ghana, Indonesia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Brazil, the Congo, Ecuador, France, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Syria, Costa Rica, Iran, Albania, Korea, the Philippines, and China, according to researcher William Blum, who extensively documented such efforts in his acclaimed and eye-opening book Killing Hope.