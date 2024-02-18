https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/us-detects-first-houthi-underwater-drone-while-conducting-new-round-of-strikes-1116865553.html

US Detects First Houthi Underwater Drone While Conducting New Round of Strikes

US Detects First Houthi Underwater Drone While Conducting New Round of Strikes

The United States escalated tensions in the Red Sea on Saturday with a strike on the Houthis as the Yemeni movement continued its resistance against Israel’s destruction of Gaza.

2024-02-18T22:30+0000

2024-02-18T22:30+0000

2024-02-18T22:50+0000

us

joe biden

william blum

israel

red sea

us central command (centcom)

houthi

u.s. navy

red sea crisis

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64fa533178feddd863993781d75d52f5.jpg

The US conducted five strikes in total, three of them against Houthi anti-ship missiles, one against a surface drone ship, and one against an underwater drone vessel.“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” the statement read, without clarifying the justification for US Navy ships' presence in the Red Sea. The body of water lies between the continents of Asia and Africa in the Indian Ocean, thousands of miles away from the United States.The Ansar Allah movement, known in the West as the “Houthis,” has attacked Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea since Israel’s military operation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip began last October. The group, which controls large portions of Yemen, cites governments’ obligation under international law to prevent genocide, a term that numerous organizations have claimed applies to Israel’s actions.Earlier Sunday it was reported that multiple patients have died at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital as the medical facility has run out of oxygen. Israel has destroyed most of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, often claiming they serve as headquarters for the Hamas resistance movement. Some journalistic investigations by international news organizations have called such claims into question.The United States has struck dozens of Houthi targets in recent months as the Biden administration continues to support Israel with lethal aid. The Houthis’ resistance campaign, which originally only targeted Israel-linked ships, has expanded to bar ships of US and UK origin from the Red Sea as well after the US-led attacks.No casualties have been reported as a result of the Houthis’ blockade of the body of water. Meanwhile, US attacks across the region have killed dozens as countries throughout the Middle East reject the American presence.US Central Command is one of multiple unified combatant command organizations the US armed forces operate to project military power around the world. The United States carves up the globe into six areas with their own geographic command units, including Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Africa Command (AFRICOM), and Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM).US Central Command (CENTCOM) focuses specifically on the oil-rich Middle East region, which the United States has attempted to dominate for decades through coups and political subversion.Additionally the US military operates a Space Command (SPACECOM) division and so-called functional combatant commands, including Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), Strategic Command (STRATCOM), and Special Operations Command (SOCOM).Israel has been a particular focus of US support in recent decades, with the United States recognizing the utility of backing the colonialist Zionist movement as a way to ensure Western influence in the Middle East.A report from the US Congress’ Congressional Research Service documents hundreds of instances of the use of the United States armed forces around the globe. Each occasion is typically justified under the claim of “protecting American interests,” which usually refers to the commercial interests of US businesses.The United States has led campaigns of regime change and political subversion in numerous countries, including Haiti, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Iraq, Bulgaria, Panama, Nicaragua, Libya, Morocco, Grenada, Angola, Australia, Guatemala, Bolivia, Greece, Chile, Uruguay, Ghana, Indonesia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Brazil, the Congo, Ecuador, France, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Italy, Syria, Costa Rica, Iran, Albania, Korea, the Philippines, and China, according to researcher William Blum, who extensively documented such efforts in his acclaimed and eye-opening book Killing Hope.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/us-navy-worried-over-scary-scenario-of-houthis-armed-with-high-speed-unmanned-naval-drones-1116849919.html

israel

red sea

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

red sea crisis, us role in red sea crisis, us escalates red sea crisis, us defends israeli genocide, us attacks houthis, us imperialism in the middle east, us defense of israel, why does the us support israel, why does the united states hate palestinians, why is the united states involved in the red sea, israel-palestine crisis, palestine-israel crisis, israel-gaza crisis, us zionist influence, us military zionist influence, us central command, unified combatant commands, us imperialism, when will the us empire fall