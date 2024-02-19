https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/how-eurobonds-to-arm-ukraine-may-strip-eu-members-of-sovereignty-1116880328.html

How Eurobonds to Arm Ukraine May Strip EU Members of Sovereignty

How Eurobonds to Arm Ukraine May Strip EU Members of Sovereignty

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has proposed issuing €100 billion ($107.8 billion) in Eurobonds to boost Europe's defense industries. Is the plan realistic, and what risks does it carry?

2024-02-19T18:16+0000

2024-02-19T18:16+0000

2024-02-19T18:16+0000

world

europe

tom luongo

viktor orban

ukraine

brussels

russia

european union (eu)

nato

federal reserve

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101328606_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fea75d98fe8624f1e1de153c02d08bb6.jpg

Kallas shared her plan to issue €100 billion ($107.8 billion) in Eurobonds with Bloomberg on February 18. The news site revealed that the idea of joint borrowing has already been backed by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. According to Kallas, that would help the European Union to ramp up weapons production and send more arms to Ukraine."Eurobonds are the Holy Grail for European integration," Tom Luongo, financial and geopolitical analyst, told Sputnik. "PM Kallas is telling you what the plan is. The EU’s Achilles’ heel is the euro itself and its lack of central taxing authority.""Eurobonds, issued through the European Commission, of this type are another way of handing that authority to Brussels, bypassing member state central banks and legislatures," he added.Luongo explained that EU Commission must be given direct taxing authority to guarantee the bonds to investors. "Their SURE bonds, issued after COVID-19, were the first proof of this mechanism," he said."This saw the Commission become one of the world’s most significant environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-label issuers, with SURE social bonds accounting for 16 percent of global social bond issuance in 2021," the European Commission's website boasted.Luongo pointed out that this mechanism de-facto legitimizes the commission's central authority "to guarantee to investors they can impose their will on EU members," while keeping Ukraine on a financial lifeline to justify re-arming Europe. "This is why they were so angry with Viktor Orban over blocking Ukraine aid," the expert noted.What are the Risks?"The risks are mostly political for the people of Europe," Luongo said. "Because it means that if you think that things are out of control in Brussels now, just wait when you are paying taxes directly to the EU Commission. What you saw over the past month with Orban was a warning to the rest of the EU. There is no partnership here: there is only the exercise of raw power from the central authority."It is no coincidence that PM Kaja Kallas of Estonia, a nation of just 1.3 million people, was chosen to float the EU leadership's idea, according to the expert: "It’s meant to shame the rest of the EU to go along with this."Will the Plan Fly?The plan is not unrealistic, according to the expert. In fact, it appears to be yet another step on the path chosen by Brussels to subjugate EU member states."The incipient inflation and overly-strong euro as a currency is pushing their industries offshore as a result. But that is, again, part of the strategy. Because for every BASF plant built in the US, what comes with it are the strings of EU regulations which the local and federal governments must adopt. These are designed to collapse the competitive advantage of the foreign nation by raising their costs locally," the financial analyst continued.According to Luongo, "the fly in this ointment" for Brussels is that they have to raise interest rates to keep pace with the Federal Reserve. "With each month that passes where the Fed refuses to back off on interest rates the more the risks to Brussels’ plans multiply", he said.Indeed, following the latest worse-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation, the Federal Reserve made it clear that it was not the time to cut interest rates.Brussels is Shooting Itself in the FootHowever, the crux of the matter is that proposals aimed at centralizing power in the hands of unelected bureaucracy could lead to the collapse of the entire scheme, the expert argued.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/eurobonds-floated-as-eu-grapples-with-ukraine-aid--depleted-weapons-stocks-1116873838.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/eu-lacks-funding-to-produce-ammunition-supply-for-ukraine---borrell-1116860631.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/eu-gets-ukraine-involved-in-preparing-european-defense-industry-plan-1116625599.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/too-early-for-victory-laps-bidenomics-failing-as-inflation-persists-1116784489.html

ukraine

brussels

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

eurobonds, eu joint borrowing to boost weapons production, estonian prime minister kaja kallas, issuing €100 billion in eurobonds, covid sure social bonds, brussels centralizes financial power in the bloc, nato, phantom threat from russia, war in ukraine