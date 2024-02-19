https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/presidential-candidates-should-probably-take-cognitive-test---former-first-daughter-1116867064.html

During an interview with an American network, the daughter of former US President Ronald Reagan, Patti Davis, admitted that the presidential candidates should “probably” be given a cognitive test before running for the position.US President Joe Biden is 81-years-old, and former President Donald Trump is 77-years-old. If either Biden or Trump were to be elected to office again, they would both be in their 80s by the end of their presidential terms.The former first daughter, whose father was president from 1981 until 1989, also said that if he were alive today he would be “appalled” by today’s politics.Reagan has remained somewhat of a legacy figure for the Republican Party, and Trump’s slogan 'Make America Great Again' was based on a Reagan catchphrase during his 1980 presidential campaign bid.“I think he would be really scared for our democracy,” the actress and author added. Davis did not mention Trump by name, but she has been a sharp critic of the Republican in the past.

