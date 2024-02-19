https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/russia-recorded-cases-of-ukraine-using-us-chemical-munitions-in-action---mod-1116874393.html

Ukraine Used US Chemical Weapons Against Russian Troops - MoD

Russia has recorded cases of use of US chemical munitions by Ukrainian troops during the special military operation, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.

"During the special military operation, cases of US chemical weapons being used by the armed forces of Ukraine were recorded," Kirillov told a briefing. The Ukraine military used US-made chemical grenades dropped from UAVs several times against the Russian armed forces in 2023, and this January Ukrainian units used an unknown toxic chemical against the Russian troops, which led to burns, nausea and vomiting. Heads of Kherson and LPR Experienced Poisoining Attempt by Ukrainian ForcesThe head of the Kherson region administration, Saldo, was poisoned with ricin in August 2022, the substance was detected in biomedical samples, the head of the Russian Chemical Defense Forces, Kirillov, has said.The head of the Luganks People Republic Leonid Pasechnik in December 2023 received a severe poisoning with phenolic compounds, said the head of the RHBZ troops Kirillov. Before that, Pasechnik's poisoning had not been reported.The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the facts of the use of poisonous substances by the Ukrainian military:US Delivered Non-Lethal Chemical Weapons to 3rd CountriesThe United States transferred non-lethal chemical weapons to third countries in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Igor Kirillov said.In addition, Pentagon internal rules allow the use of toxic chemicals in special operations on a preventive basis, while previously it was possible only in response to enemy chemical aggression, the official said.US Declared 460 Tonnes of Toxic Substances of Novichok Class Until 2018The US annually declared in documents 460 tonnes of unidentified toxic substances until 2018, including Novichok class compounds, Kirillov stressed.According to the ministry, the compounds belonged to the class of Novichok, the official added.

