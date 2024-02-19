Ukraine Used US Chemical Weapons Against Russian Troops - MoD
10:28 GMT 19.02.2024 (Updated: 11:22 GMT 19.02.2024)
© Sputnik / Screenshot / Go to the mediabankRussian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops checking a chemical plant in the Donbass for signs of leakage after a Ukrainian shelling attack. File photo.
© Sputnik / Screenshot/
Subscribe
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has recorded cases of Ukrainian troops using US chemical munitions during the special military operation, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday.
"During the special military operation, cases of US chemical weapons being used by the armed forces of Ukraine were recorded," Kirillov told a briefing.
The Ukraine military used US-made chemical grenades dropped from UAVs several times against the Russian armed forces in 2023, and this January Ukrainian units used an unknown toxic chemical against the Russian troops, which led to burns, nausea and vomiting.
"Ukraine, with the complicity of Western countries, does not limit itself to the use of non-lethal chemicals, actively using chemicals from the list. I would like to draw attention to the statement by representatives of the Ukraine armed forces about the availability of such compounds at their disposal, including analogues of the combat toxic substance Tabun, which is included in List 1 of the Convention [on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction]," Kirillov said.
Heads of Kherson and LPR Experienced Poisoining Attempt by Ukrainian Forces
The head of the Kherson region administration, Saldo, was poisoned with ricin in August 2022, the substance was detected in biomedical samples, the head of the Russian Chemical Defense Forces, Kirillov, has said.
The head of the Luganks People Republic Leonid Pasechnik in December 2023 received a severe poisoning with phenolic compounds, said the head of the RHBZ troops Kirillov. Before that, Pasechnik's poisoning had not been reported.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the facts of the use of poisonous substances by the Ukrainian military:
On August 19, 2022, a toxic chemical, an analog of the warfare poisoning agent "Bi-Zet," was used.
A similar substance was found on January 28, 2024 during operational-search activities in a cache in Melitopol. It was in vials labeled "Biosporin".
On February 8 and 16, 2023, cases of using hydrocyanic acid with drones were registered.
On January 31, 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used an unknown toxic chemical that caused burns. Analysis showed the presence of a compound known as anthraquinone.
On December 28, 2023, American-made gas grenades loaded with a substance called "CS" capable of causing skin burns and respiratory paralysis were dropped in the Krasny Liman direction.
On June 15, 2023, a drone carrying a plastic container with a mixture of chloroacetophenone and chloropicrin was used against the Russian troops near Rabotino.
US Delivered Non-Lethal Chemical Weapons to 3rd Countries
The United States transferred non-lethal chemical weapons to third countries in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, Igor Kirillov said.
"Another evidence of violation of the [Chemical Weapons] Convention by the United States is the transfer of non-lethal chemical weapons to third countries (Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine). The budget planning department of the US Department of Defense allocated $10 million for its purchase for use in combat areas in Syria and Iraq in the 2018 fiscal year," Kirillov told reporters.
In addition, Pentagon internal rules allow the use of toxic chemicals in special operations on a preventive basis, while previously it was possible only in response to enemy chemical aggression, the official said.
US Declared 460 Tonnes of Toxic Substances of Novichok Class Until 2018
The US annually declared in documents 460 tonnes of unidentified toxic substances until 2018, including Novichok class compounds, Kirillov stressed.
"Until 2018, the United States indicated 460 tonnes of unidentified toxic substances in annual documents, which is about 2% of the total stock," Kirillov told a briefing.
According to the ministry, the compounds belonged to the class of Novichok, the official added.