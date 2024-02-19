International
Support for Reducing Arms Supplies to Ukraine Increases to 38% in France - Poll
Support for reducing arms supplies to Ukraine has increased among the French by 10 percentage points compared to June 2023 and reached 38%, showed an Ipsos poll for La Tribune newspaper.
2024-02-19T03:55+0000
2024-02-19T03:55+0000
At the same time, support for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine decreased by 10 percentage points to 21%, while the number of supporters of maintaining supplies at the current level did not change and reached 41%, the report said.The share of French people who support reducing humanitarian aid to Ukraine has also increased from 16% to 24%. In addition, 35% of respondents, an increase of 11 percentage points, supported a reduction in the intake of Ukrainian refugees.The report added that the number of people who are in favor of reducing economic sanctions against Russia increased by 9 percentage points and reached 30%. The poll was conducted from February 13-15 and surveyed 1,000 people. On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement for 10 years, which will be valid until Ukraine joins NATO, Macron said. The agreement includes the provision of 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and also concerns the supply of modern military equipment to Ukraine compatible with NATO-supplied weapons, training of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as strengthening Ukraine's defense industry.Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
Support for Reducing Arms Supplies to Ukraine Increases to 38% in France - Poll

03:55 GMT 19.02.2024
PARIS (Sputnik) - Support for reducing arms supplies to Ukraine has increased among the French by 10 percentage points compared to June 2023 and reached 38%, a poll conducted by Ipsos for La Tribune newspaper showed on Sunday.
At the same time, support for increasing arms supplies to Ukraine decreased by 10 percentage points to 21%, while the number of supporters of maintaining supplies at the current level did not change and reached 41%, the report said.
The share of French people who support reducing humanitarian aid to Ukraine has also increased from 16% to 24%. In addition, 35% of respondents, an increase of 11 percentage points, supported a reduction in the intake of Ukrainian refugees.
The report added that the number of people who are in favor of reducing economic sanctions against Russia increased by 9 percentage points and reached 30%.
The poll was conducted from February 13-15 and surveyed 1,000 people.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement for 10 years, which will be valid until Ukraine joins NATO, Macron said. The agreement includes the provision of 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and also concerns the supply of modern military equipment to Ukraine compatible with NATO-supplied weapons, training of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as strengthening Ukraine's defense industry.
Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
