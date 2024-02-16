https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/heres-why-zelensky-wants-separate-security-pacts-with-france-and-germany-1116826716.html

Here’s Why Zelensky Wants Separate Security Pacts With France and Germany

Here’s Why Zelensky Wants Separate Security Pacts With France and Germany

Ukraine’s president traveled to Germany and France on Friday to sign security pacts with the pair of European powers amid fading US military and financial assistance to Kiev. Sputnik asked a leading Swedish geopolitics and defense affairs expert about Ukraine’s motivations on the one hand and those of the Europeans on the other.

2024-02-16T15:57+0000

2024-02-16T15:57+0000

2024-02-16T15:58+0000

volodymyr zelensky

europe

emmanuel macron

olaf scholz

ukraine

kiev

germany

nato

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116826418_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07ef7289b8096e1724b86f059f70e814.jpg

Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on another of his globetrotting trips this week, traveling to Berlin Friday to sign a bilateral security pact with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before continuing on to Paris for talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, where a second bilateral security agreement is expected. The trip comes one day ahead of the start of the Munich Security Conference, which Zelensky is also expected to attend in person this year.The bilateral security pact idea, first floated at NATO’s Vilnius Summit last July, is eventually expected to include other members of the alliance as well. Before Germany and France, the Zelensky regime had signed a similar agreement with the UK in January, committing London to timely and continuous military assistance to Kiev over the coming ten years.Zelensky’s whirlwind tour of Europe comes amid faltering US support for Kiev, with a $61 billion US aid package stuck in the Congress amid accusations from House Republicans that the Biden administration is more interested in Ukraine’s border than the US’s own southern frontier with Mexico.It also comes amid growing difficulties for Ukrainian troops trying to hold onto frontline positions amid increasingly powerful Russian assaults, including a reported partial withdrawal from the heavily fortified, Ukrainian-occupied Donbass city of Avdeyevka this week.The purpose of the bilateral pacts is to have some kind of interim support in place as Kiev’s quest to join NATO drags on, and to ensure that Ukraine’s leaders continue to feel that they will “have long-term support from different NATO countries,” says Mikael Valtersson, a former Swedish Armed Forces officer and chief of staff of the Sweden Democrats Party.In the meantime, Kiev hopes to use bilateral security deals with bloc members to prevent the collapse of its war effort.As for the pacts’ practical implications, Valtersson suggests they will basically continue what’s happening today – the delivery of more military and economic aid to Kiev, but now on a more formalized basis.“They are going to do the same thing as they’re doing today – that is, giving military and economic support if Ukraine is in some kind of trouble. This isn’t coming out of the blue. At the NATO summit in Vilnius, we saw that they talked about this – that they would have some kind of security agreements [with Kiev] before they became members.”The Swedish observer also sees the latent rivalry between London and Brussels as another potential factor, with Berlin and Paris wanting to show that the EU remains just as committed to Kiev’s cause, especially amid flagging American economic support as $61 billion in funding remains stuck in Congress.Of course, Valtersson stressed, all of these bilateral agreements will be subject to the political will of the leaderships of countries implementing them, with their signatories vulnerable to opposition forces seeking a strategic realignment when it comes to the Ukrainian crisis and ties with Russia.“In France, Marine Le Pen is ahead of Macron in the opinion polls. Macron can’t be reelected. That doesn’t say much, but another candidate from his party might be less popular than he is,” Valtersson said.The same goes for Germany, where support for Chancellor Scholz’s Traffic Light Coalition has reached historic lows as Berlin’s strategy of aid for Kiev and economic sanctions war against Russia continues to backfire.In any event, the Swedish defense expert said he doesn’t exactly take much stock in the Western alliance’s commitments to Kiev, especially as far as defense assistance is concerned, citing the recent failed promise to deliver one million artillery shells.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/ukrainian-troops-reportedly-beginning-partial-withdrawal-from-avdeyevka-1116804994.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/lavrov-eu-bets-on-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-in-bid-to-strike-at-russias-heart-1116816972.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/tucker-carlson-believes-ukraine-will-never-repay-60bln-to-us-if-aid-provided-in-loan-1116814343.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/scholzs-ruling-coalition-braces-for-another-budget-crisis-in-2025-1116559788.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240214/debunking-myths-us-60bln-handout-wont-save-zelenskys-dying-regime-1116775344.html

ukraine

kiev

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did ukraine sign security pact with germany and france, why did zelensky travel to germany and french before the munich security conference, volodymyr zelensky, olaf scholz, emmanuel macron